Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did Sonam Kapoor, Arjun, and Janhvi give any suggestions to host Anil Kapoor?

With only two days left for Bigg Boss OTT 3 to stream, viewers are super excited. One of the highlights of the upcoming season has to be the new host Anil Kapoor. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new twists he brings to the show. The Bollywood actor’s family, daughter Sonam Kapoor, nephew Arjun Kapoor, and niece Jahnvi Kapoor are equally excited.

Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Anil Kapoor if the young ones shared any suggestions or advice with him. Let’s read on to find out what he has to say.

Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor's advice

As we told Anil Kapoor that Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor are rooting for him, he expressed his surprise and said he was unaware of their social media stories.

On being asked if they shared any advice with the Mr. India actor, he instantly replied, "No no, they didn’t have any suggestions. I am so happy and grateful to them. Thank you so much, all of you, for supporting me. When a family supports you, it energizes you."

Watch the full interview with Anil Kapoor here:

Anil Kapoor on who in his family is most excited

We also asked Anil Kapoor who among his family members is most excited for him. The actor replied with a smile and said, "I am the most excited."

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to stream on JioCinema from Friday, June 21. While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in the show are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari.

While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season was hosted by Salman Khan. In a recent interaction, when asked about stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, Anil Kapoor said that no one can replace the Sikandar actor.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi; Who is Anil Kapoor's favorite host?