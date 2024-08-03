Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Did Naezy CONFIRM making his biopic? Rapper says 'usme sachayi rahega'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 offered drama, entertainment, and excitement to the audience. The season concluded successfully on August 2, 2024. Sana Makbul lifted the trophy; however, her victory has been receiving mixed reviews from netizens and former contestants. Amidst this, Naezy, who was also one of the contestants, is being praised. While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the rapper talked about planning another biopic on himself.

In the candid interaction, we asked the Bigg Boss OTT 3 first runner-up about whether he was planning to make another biopic. To this, Naezy, aka Naved Shaikh, replied that he would meet directors and conduct meetings to discuss the same. He asserted, "Meri story mujhe pata hai aur bahut interesting story hai. Isko main creatively aur alag tareeke se kaam karna chahunga. Mere inputs rahenge usmein (I know my story, and it is a very interesting story. I would like to work on it creatively and in a different way. My inputs will be there in it)."

Indirectly, referring to Gully Boy as the fictionalized version of his life, Naezy explained, "Ab film banegi toh dhamakedaar rahegi. Usme sab kuch rahega lekin usme sachai rahega (Now the film will be a blockbuster. It will have everything, but it will have the truth)." The rapper mentioned that the details included in the movie would be done in a controlled manner and showed trust in his audience that they would like his biopic.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

In the same conversation, we asked Naved about which actor he would want to play his role in the biopic. Giving it some thought, Naezy mentioned having less knowledge about the actors and teased that he might play his part himself in the biographical film.

For the uninitiated, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy. While the film is one of the biggest hits, Naezy claimed that it affected his life negatively. During his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, the rapper admitted to not feeling satisfied with Gully Boy and expressed his wish to make his film about his life.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Twitter Reaction: Sana Makbul's victory divides netizens as they call her 'deserving' and 'selfish'