Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale PROMO: Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy and Kritika Malik get emotional meeting their loved ones

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is ready to say goodbye to the audience. The show will soon have its big finale and before the winner is announced, the contestants will have the chance to reunite with their loved ones after 32 days. After being away from their families and friends for over a month, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik will finally get to spend time with their close ones.

Naezy meets his father in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Naved Shaikh aka Naezy got the opportunity to meet his father inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 confession room. Naezy's eyes lit up when he saw his father and hugged him immediately. He was later seen having a light-hearted conversation with his father wherein he told him that he has learned the value of people and the importance of making efforts for loved ones from his stay in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Take a look at the emotional promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Sai Ketan Rao met his BFF Shivangi Khedkar

Sai Ketan Rao met his friend and co-star from his first TV show, Shivangi Khedkar in the confession room. He hugged her the moment he saw her and the duo sat down for a little chat. Rao held Khedkar's hand as she motivated him. She told him to leave the 11-year-old Sai in the house and come out stronger than ever. She told him that this new version of Sai has also started to express his love for people. This left Rao blushing.

Advertisement

In one of the episodes, Sai subtly accepted being in a relationship with Shivangi Khedkar.

Sana Makbul meets her mother

Sana Makbul has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season. Right from the first Weekend Ka Vaar, she was reprimanded for her actions, however, she took the feedback in a positive stride and maintained her stance and focus on winning the show.

Sana met her mother and told her that she had been told a lot of things in the show, but she stood strong. Her mother stated that she shouldn't get bothered. Sana wiped her mother's tears as she told her that she was a 'boss lady' leaving Makbul in a celebratory mode.

Kritika Malik's heart-to-heart conversation with her mother

As Kritika met her mother, the duo got emotional. Malik wiped her mother's tears. Her mother told her that she shouldn't bother about things outside the show. Kritika told her mother that she felt heavier with certain things that happened in the show. They shared a warm hug.

Advertisement

Apart from the emotional reunion of the contestants with their loved ones, the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be quite entertaining as well as controversial as Anil Kapoor will be seen performing with the evicted contestants. The Jhakkas actor will shake a leg on a song Naach Punjaban from his movie Jug Jug Jiyo.

The most talked about controversy of the show between Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik will yet again be addressed wherein Pandey and Malik will be seen engaging in a war of words as they defend themselves.

Amid the drama, it will be exciting to see who lifts the Bigg Boss OTT 3's winner's trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Promo: Anil Kapoor dances on Nach Punjaban; Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to grace show