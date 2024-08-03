Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Twitter Reaction: Sana Makbul's victory divides netizens as they call her 'deserving' and 'selfish'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come to an end! Sana Makbul emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy for this season. Undeniably, it has been a roller coaster ride for her as she faced challenges, ups and downs, changing dynamics with her friends, and whatnot. Beating Naezy by receiving the highest number of votes, the actor has not only won the show but a million hearts.

Soon after Sana Makbul was announced as the winner, social media platforms flooded with netizens' reactions to it. It is since last night (August 2) that Twitter has been overflowing with users' opinions about Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon securing the topmost position among her fellow contenders. So, let's check out what netizens have to say regarding the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

Netizens' reactions to Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul

One of the X (formerly known as Twitter) users wrote, "Congratulations diva for winning the title of #BBOTT3. You finally brought back the trend of deserving contestants winning the show."

A user felt elated about Sana Makbul's win and called her 'beauty with brain,' appreciating her confidence and smart game. The tweet mentions, "Happy to see #SanaMakbul as a #BiggBossOTT3GrandFinale Winner. She is indeed a "Beauty With a Brain" as she played the game so smartly inside the show. What makes her more superior is the confidence, the sensible talks and the brilliantly playing mind-game. Sana, Your determination, charm, and resilience making you a deserving champion. You've won the hearts of many with your grace and strength. Enjoy this well-deserved victory and the exciting journey ahead!"

Sharing a snapshot of Sana from the finale episode, an X user expressed feeling happy about her victory. The netizen penned, "Finally After Chapri winners like Munawar Faruqui And McStan there's finally a deserving Winner. Congratulations #SanaMakbul for winning #BiggBossOTTT3."

"Congratulations #SanaMakbul on winning #BiggBossOTT3 !!Atleast someone who played the game has won & not someone who was there just because of outside support!! PS : THANK GOD FINALLY ONE OF THE MOST BORING SEASON COMES TO AN END!!" a netizen expressed.

While many congratulated Sana on her victory, an X user condemned her win and penned, "Trophy is same like Sana Witch, selfish cunning sadist. Record breaking of @BiggBoss again the worst winner of season. Hats off to you too BB to stoop down once again keep it up Proved BB is biased to the core."

Netizens wished Ranvir Shorey to win

However, on the other hand, another section of netizens believed that Ranvir Shorey should have won the show and emerged as the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

Take a look at some tweets claiming the same:

"Truly This Season Will Be Remembered As Ranvir Shorey Season! He Gave His. He Was The Best Person To Win This Season But Sadly In The End Voting Is What Matters," a post read.

"I really wanted to see #RanvirShorey win but Congratulations to #SanaMakbul for winning the big boss. I hope Salman Khan returns in the next season," an admirer of Tiger 3 actor wrote.

Another tweet on the microblogging platform mentioned, "#BBOTT3Winner is Sana Makbul but actual winner is #RanvirShorey @ranvirshorey."

For the uninitiated, Naezy and Ranvir Shorey emerged as the first and second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3, respectively. Sai Ketan Rao got evicted at the fourth spot, while Kritika Malik was the first to be eliminated from the final race, finishing the game in the 5th position. Apart from the trophy, Sana Makbul took home Rs 25 lakh.

