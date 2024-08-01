Do you know Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy aka Naved Shaikh's net worth?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just hours away from the finale. Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik are the two contestants who recently got evicted giving the show its Top 5. Naezy also known as Naved Shaikh is one of the top contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

He’s a popular name in India’s hip-hop scene. His rise from the streets of Mumbai to reality TV fame highlights his talent and determination. His journey serves as an inspiration, especially for young artists aspiring to achieve success.

If you are wondering whether his finances are as rich as his successful career, you are in the right place. Read on to find out more about Naezy’s net worth.

In 2014, Naezy aka Naved Shaikh made waves with his self-made track Aafat! and its viral music video. His collaboration with DIVINE on Mere Gully Mein was a career highlight, boosting his fame and showcasing the growing gully rap movement in India.

Her net worth is estimated to be in the range of 7 crores according to the report by Her Zindagi. His financial success comes from his music career, live performances, and industry collaborations.

Naezy’s journey began in Kurla, Mumbai, where he grew up in the humble surroundings of Ram Bachan Chawl.

Beyond his musical success, Naezy is known for using his platform to address social issues. His lyrics frequently cover topics important to urban youth, reflecting the experiences and challenges faced by many in India's cities.

As Naezy’s popularity soared, so did his opportunities. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Birju in the film Hey Bro, collaborating with industry veterans. He is currently inside the Bigg Boss house.

As Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 nears its grand finale, the producers are increasing engagement with frequent promos. Anil Kapoor has confirmed that the finale will air on August 2, 2024, revealing the season's winner. With Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik eliminated, the top 5 contestants are Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

