Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its premiere today on June 21, featuring Bollywood star Anil Kapoor as the host. Known for its high ratings, the show promises to captivate viewers once again with entertainment. The show is currently creating buzz among the audience.

Shobhaa De to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3

In an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, Shobha De, an Indian novelist and columnist is all set to the Bigg Boss house, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Known for her novels such as Socialite Evenings, Starry Nights, and Sultry Days, she remains dedicated to her literary pursuits to this day. She is famous for writing about socialites and relationships in her novels for which she has been referred as Jackie Collins of India.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will host Bigg Boss OTT 3, streaming on JioCinema starting Friday, June 21. Viewers can catch the reality show at their convenience on the platform. The first glimpses of a few contestants have been revealed on the official social media handles.

Probable participants include Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit (known as The Vada Pav Girl), Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari.

Previously, Karan Johar hosted the first season, while Salman Khan took the reins for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

