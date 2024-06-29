Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Neeraj Goyat thinks THIS contestant cannot win show

Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3 to be eliminated. His journey came to an end only after three days of being inside the house when a midweek elimination shocked him.

After his shocking eviction from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Neeraj Goyat got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts about the contestants from the controversial reality show.

Neeraj Goyat on which contestant cannot win the show

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Neeraj Goyat to name contestants based on their traits. On being asked who is fake inside the house, he takes the name of Sai Ketan Rao.

On asking if he thinks Sana Makbul is fake as everyone is saying, he denies it and says, “Wo fake nahi, wo sirf apne ke liye karta hain, Usko anyhow jeetna hain. (She is not fake, she is doing everything for herself. She just wants to win the show anyhow)”

Next, we ask him if he thinks Sana Makbul can win the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show, but he says no.

Watch the interaction with Neeraj Goyat here:

In the same interview, Neeraj Goyat expressed his thoughts on his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 and said that his elimination was 'unfair.' He even mentioned that instead of him, Sana Sultan Khan should have been evicted from the controversial reality show.

Neeraj Goyat's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Neeraj Goyat was eliminated on June 26. He and Shivani Kumari were nominated for the midweek elimination. Although Shivani Kumari got the least votes from the contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Bigg Boss announced that Neeraj received the least votes from the viewers.

Deepak Chaurasia was emotional on Neeraj's eviction and he said how the boxer helped him inside the house; from helping his to go to the toilet at night to changing his clothes.

