Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Neeraj Goyat calls THIS contestant 'fake'; Guess who it is

Nominations and evictions are unpredictable in Bigg Boss's house. In Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, viewers were shocked when a contestant's journey ended after just three days in the show. Contestant Neeraj Goyat, who is a boxer by profession, was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 after being nominated.

After his shocking eviction from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Neeraj Goyat got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts about the contestants from the controversial reality show.

Neeraj Goyat calls a contestant 'fake':

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Neeraj Goyat to name contestants on the basis of their traits. When asked who is faking inside Bigg Boss house, Neeraj said "Sai Ketan Rao" is faking his personality inside Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Neeraj Goyat's exclusive interview here-

In the same interview, Neeraj Goyat expressed his thoughts on his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 and said that his elimination was 'unfair'. He even mentioned that instead of him Sana Sultan Khan should have been evicted from Anil Kapoor-led controversial reality show. Describing his journey in one word, Neeraj stated his stint in the popular reality show was a "good experience."

How did Neeraj Goyat get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Out of sixteen contestants, two contestants were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. The first nomination task of the season was held on Monday (June 24). Including all contestants' votes, Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia were nominated to get evicted. However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist and informed the contestants that only the participants nominated by the secret agent would be up for eviction.

As Sana Sultan Khan is the spy and she had nominated Dheeraj and Shivani, they both ended up getting nominated. However, Neeraj Goyat received less votes compared to Shivani so his journey ended in Bigg Boss OTT 3 in the first week itself. Neeraj took an exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house on June 26.

