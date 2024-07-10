Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kishwer Merchant supports Armaan Malik over slapping Vishal Pandey; 'My BF would have done the same'

The controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik has become a hot topic. While several celebrities have criticized Malik's violent behavior, another section of social media users is targeting Vishal for his remarks about Kritika. Celebrities like Elvish Yadav, Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, and now Kishwer Merchant have weighed in on the matter. Merchant has called Pandey "wrong" and explained that he passed comments in a derogatory way.

Kishwer Merchant has been vocal about her views on Bigg Boss. As an ardent viewer of the show, she did not hesitate to open up about the ongoing slap controversy inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Kishwer Merchant finds Vishal Pandey 'wrong'

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kishwer Merchant shared her opinions on the Vishal-Armaan slapgate. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress wrote:

"I don't know Armaan or Vishal but I think Vish was completely wrong in what he did. Everyone is only talking about that one incident where he clearly said 'I am guilty about something,' but what about the next morning when they were checking out Kritika in a derogatory way! #BBOTT3"

In another tweet, the actress asserted that if her boyfriend had been in the house with her, he would have done the same as Armaan Malik. She further added:

"There is no harm in liking someone else's wife but the way it was spoken about looked crass!"

Have a look at her tweets here:

Not only this, the Hatim actress remarked that Lovekesh Kataria was also at fault. Kishwer's note read, "And Kataria has played a very important role In all this! He was equally at fault!"

Check out her tweet here:

Celebs who supported Vishal Pandey

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of hers condemning the slap incident. She urged the Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers to evict Armaan Malik, stating that physical altercation is not allowed inside the house. In addition to her, Elvish Yadav also shared his views on the controversy. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner firmly stated that Armaan Malik was not ousted from the house, which was wrong.

Furthermore, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a note which read, "Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!???? Kuch bhi (So is it a crime to call married people beautiful?)." Moreover, Kushal Tandon also extended support to Vishal Pandey and remarked that calling someone 'beautiful' isn't wrong.

Rajiv Adatia tweeted, "Throw Armaan Malik Out of the house now Bigg Boss!!!! Enough violence!! Is this what you want to show every year to India at the world and allow it??? Hadh Hogaya!! Big boss has become Splitsvilla officially!! NONSENSE!! He should be evicted now!!! #bbott3"

Why did Armaan Malik slap Vishal Pandey?

In one of the episodes, Vishal Pandey admitted feeling guilty about finding Armaan Malik's wife Kritika beautiful. When Lovekesh Kataria teased him about the same, the social media influencer clarified that he didn't mean anything in a wrong way. Although the conversation happened between Pandey and Kataria, things got intense after Payal Malik appeared on the show and exposed him.

Later, Armaan confronted Vishal about it, and they got into a heated argument, eventually turning into an ugly spat. The brawl escalated after Malik slapped the latter, leaving everyone shocked. The incident sparked a huge debate on social media, leaving the netizens divided. On the other hand, Payal Malik broke down upon receiving flak from netizens for criticizing Vishal Pandey.

