Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 9: Why was Lovekesh Kataria punished by the show? Here's everything you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 9: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the contestants were shell-shocked to learn about Lovekesh Kataria being the 'baharwala'. When Bigg Boss made this announcement, many jaws dropped as no one expected Lovekesh to be the secret 'baharwala'.

Why was Lovekesh Kataria punished by Bigg Boss?

It all started when Bigg Boss called Vishal Pandey into the confession room and showed him clips where he was seen asking Lovekesh to confess the truth of being a 'baharwala'. For those who don't know, Vishal was always suspicious about Lovekesh being the audience's agent and he had also teased him several times for this. However, Lovekesh never firmly refused to be the 'baharwala' and indirectly accepted being the secret agent.

As this was an indirect violation of Bigg Boss' major rule, Bigg Boss punished Lovekesh Kataria for not following the rules. Bigg Boss decides to eliminate Lovekesh from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house immediately. However, Bigg Boss then gave a chance to him to survive in the house.

The boss asked the contestants, who are supporting Lovekesh to perform a task. In the task, contestants like Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey (who were supporting Lovekesh) had to continuously keep rotating the aata chakki (stone grinder) until Bigg Boss asked them to stop.

Lovekesh was not allowed to participate. Vishal, Shivani, and Sana Makbul performed the task for Lovekesh while all the contestants were sitting close to them. They performed the task successfully. However, Bigg Boss then announced that the audience will take the final decision tomorrow (in July 10 episode).

Bigg Boss said that until audiences announce their decision, Lovekesh will have to stay in the garden area where his hands will be tied with handcuffs to a rod. Lovekesh was allowed to take assistance from housemates for going to the washroom but was instructed to be back at the same spot. It was seen that Vishal Pandey slept beside Lovekesh in the garden area.

