Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Anil Kapoor introduces Lovekesh Kataria's RIVAL as WILDCARD entrant; can you guess who's he?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. This week Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Chandrika Dixit have been nominated for elimination. So far, four contestants have been shown the exit doors and now the makers are set to introduce an exciting twist in the show with the first wildcard contestant of the season. As per the new promo, the first wildcard contestant has a history of controversy with Baharwala, Lovekesh Kataria.

Meet the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 features the host of the show Anil Kapoor introducing the first wildcard contestant of the season, who has more than 11 million followers on social media. When asked if the history of a wildcard contestant being a winner, created in Bigg Boss OTT 2, would repeat itself, the contestant seemed confidant as he said, "Winner toh abhi aagaya hai (Winner is now here)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Wildcard contestant's controversy with Lovekesh Kataria

Anil Kapoor further asked the contestant about his beef with an existing contestant on the show and he replied that he had an issue with Lovekesh Kataria.

He added, "Jo bhaichara woh dikhane ki koshish kar raha hai woh sab fake hai. Maine statement diya tha kisi ka manager bola tha maine, Elvish Ka. (The bromance that he is trying to portray is fake. I had given a statement and had called him Elvish's manager)."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3's first wildcard contestant further added, "Vishal ko yehi boluga ke bhaichara kuch bhi nahi hai, bhai ne hi tereko chara banaya hai. (I'd like to tell Vishal that there's no bromance. His friend only put him under the bus)."

Fans guess Adnan Shaikh to be the wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

As soon as the makers dropped the promo, the fans guessed that popular social media influencer Adnan Shaikh was the first wildcard contestant of the season.

A fan wrote, "First wildcard entry Adnan (lit emoji)." Another fan wrote, "Adnaan Shaikh fire (Lit emoji)." A user commented, "Hamara ADDY tiger aa gaya hai sab sambhal ke Rahena #@adnaan_07dz."

Apart from the wildcard contestant's revelation, tonight's (July 14) episode will also have special guest Ravi Kishan who will reprimand Shivani Kumari for disrespecting others. Kumari will be seen breaking down in tears as she tries to defend herself.

Vishal Pandey's parents will also grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and will address the topic of their son being slapped by Armaan Malik. Pandey will be seen getting emotional as he sees his parents in front of his eyes.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The previous episode (July 13, 2024) of Bigg Boss OTT 3 had Anil Kapoor schooling Chandrika Dixit for bringing up Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's controversy time and again for her convenience and also mentioned that she lacks the quality of keeping her relationships intact.

Anil Kapoor also addressed the statement by Sana Makbul which left her friends questioning her loyalty. In a task, when contestants were asked to question another contestant, Makbul's friends Vishal and Naezy asked her if she'd ditch them in friendship for the game. Makbul gave her justification.

