Bigg Boss OTT 3's Grand Finale: Vishal Pandey accuses Payal Malik of sharing wrong information; 'Bahar aake alag drama kar rahi ho'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come to an end; however, the controversies on the show have failed to dry down. In the grand finale episode of the show, host Anil Kapoor addressed the biggest controversy of the season yet again. He asked Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to join him on the stage to discuss the controversy. Vishal Pandey accused Payal Malik of sharing wrong information during her appearance on the show.

During the discussion, Vishal Pandey mentioned that Payal Malik used the wrong words to address the topic and forgot to mention the most important part of his sentence while communicating. He said that he had complimented Kritika Malik and added that 'in a good way,' but Payal forgot to mention the same, which resulted in his character being questioned.

Vishal said, "Bahar aake alag drama kar rahi ho. (After returning you did a lot of drama)". He mentioned how Payal was sorry for creating the misunderstanding, but she was again making allegations against him.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Payal Malik retorted, stating that if he was so sure about his words, why did he accept the allegations she put on him, and why did he apologize to Armaan and Kritika? She also added that she was sorry that Armaan had slapped him and that he had been nominated for the entire season. She clarified that she did not apologize for what she had said about him.

Deepak Chaurasia, as well as Anil Kapoor mentioned that people shouldn't character assassinate Vishal Pandey on the matter.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has its top 4 as Kritika Malik has been evicted from the show at the fifth spot. Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Ranvir Shorey continue to fight for the winner's trophy.

