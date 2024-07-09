Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 8: Vishal Pandey explains his 'Bhabhi pasand hai' statement about Kritika Malik; says 'Voh ek wife material hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 8: After the explosive weekend ka vaar episode led by Anil Kapoor, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 is now on fire. The misunderstanding has turned into rivalry. Vishal Pandey's controversial statement has sent waves over social media. For those who have come in late, Vishal praised Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik's good looks while talking to Lovekesh Kataria last week.

When Armaan's first wife Payal Malik appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode, she exposed Vishal's statement which led to a massive fight inside Bigg Boss house. Armaan slapped Vishal and as punishment, the former is evicted for the whole season.

Vishal Pandey revisits his fight with Armaan Malik:

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey recalled his fight with Armaan Malik while talking to Sana Makbul and mentioned how his emotions piled up. While talking to Sana, he said, "Mei andar se bohot heavy ho gaya." Sana asked Vishal to vent his emotions to feel better. Naezy also told Vishal that he can talk to him anytime.

Vishal shared, "Sab maaf lekin voh ek incident (Armaan slapping Vishal) mere dimaag mei ghum rha hai continuously. Mei jitna bhi try kar rha hu dimaag divert karne ka, aaye hi jaa rha hai." Sana Makbul advised Vishal to apologize if he regrets his mistake.

Vishal elaborated on how his words must have been portrayed wrongly. Sana explained to Vishal that if Armaan's family is questioning his statement then it may have sounded wrong. Vishal agreed and said, "I completely understand but at least he (Armaan Malik) should have given me a chance to talk."

Sana Makbul told Vishal to understand Armaan's aggression also. Vishal continued, "I totally do. I could have created a scene." When Naezy asked if he would have hit Armaan, Vishal revealed, "I would have hit Armaan if everyone wouldn't have held me back. It's good that everyone stopped me because I was not in my senses for 10 minutes. I would have regretted if I would have hit him."

Vishal Pandey explains his statement about Kritika Malik:

After the nomination task, Vishal and Sana Makbul discussed Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's priorities. Sana suggested Vishal not to talk about them considering their differences. Talking about his statement that he passed about Kritika Malik, Vishal again explained, "Mai sach bolu ki maine ek alag way mei bola tha ki 'Bhabhi pasand hai' iss way mei ki voh complete ek wife material hai. Voh sushil hai, sundar hai, unke andar ek quality hai ki pehle unko khana de deti hu mei.' Yeh joh gunn hote hai na, uss way mei bola tha but thik hai."

Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria then discuss the nomination task.

