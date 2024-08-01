Boogie Woogie to India’s Best Dancer: Top 5 best Hindi dance reality shows on TV

Dance reality shows have been incredibly popular in India. These shows on Indian television have become a craze lately, captivating the audience and keeping them hooked. Indian dance reality TV programs provide a platform for budding talents to display their exceptional skills, various dance forms, and styles.

Today, let's step into the vibrant world of Indian dance reality shows on television that showcase incredible talent from all corners of the country.

5 Best Dance Shows On Indian Television

Boogie Woogie

The Boogie Woogie Kids Championship was an Indian dance competition television show created, directed, and judged by Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain, and Ravi Behl. Boogie Woogie significantly contributed to the rise in popularity of dance reality TV shows. It premiered in 1996 and stands as one of the longest-running dance reality shows on Indian television.

Watch The Promo Here:

India’s Best Dancer

India's Best Dancer, also known as IBD, is the latest among the dance-based reality shows and is back with its fourth season. Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis have returned to the judging panel, but this time they are joined by Karisma Kapoor instead of Malaika Arora. IBD is an exciting dance competition showcasing the finest talents across India. Contestants aged between 14 to 30 can participate in this show, which features young dancers and teenagers as the competitors.

Watch The Promo Here:

Super Dancer

Super Dancer is an Indian kids' dance reality television show featuring judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and Shilpa Shetty. Rithvikk Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi hosted this dynamic dance competition. Witness and experience the incredible talent of India's youngest dancers as they showcase their skills in the hit show Super Dancer. So far, four successful seasons of Super Dancer have been broadcast.

Watch The Best Moments Here:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all about dancing with stars. It's a beloved celebrity-based dance reality television show hosted by Manish Paul and judged by the most popular judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. In this program, celebrities are teamed up with choreographers and they compete against other stars. To date, there have been eleven successful seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Watch The Promo Here:

Dance India Dance

Dance India Dance, also known as DID, was a mega-hit Indian reality show that grabbed audiences' attention by offering ordinary individuals the opportunity to showcase their dance talent on stage, creating a sensation. Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'Souza served as judges, with Mithun Chakraborty being addressed as the 'Grand Master'.

The show held viewers' attention for an extended period, winning numerous television awards, including the title of Most Popular Dance Reality Show.

Watch The Promo Here:

Among the extensive range of reality shows on Indian Television, Dance shows constitute a prominent popular genre. So, slip into your dancing shoes and allow our list to lead you to your next obsession in the captivating world of dance reality TV.

Don't forget to tell us which one is your favorite dance reality TV show.

