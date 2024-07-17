Exclusive: India's Best Dancer judge Terence Lewis reveals name of WhatsApp group with Malaika Arora and other judges; Here's what all they chat about

Well, in everyone's lives, there have been people who have come and gone, but only a handful of them have stayed. Even in India's Best Dancer, season 4 judge Terence Lewis has a selective tribe, in front of whom he does not have to 'pretend'. One of the folks in his life is Malaika Arora, with whom Terence, had judged two seasons of India's Best Dancer. The ace choreographer has a WhatsApp group with Malla (Malaika) and Geeta Kapur, that has stood the test of time. Now, Pinkvilla has some exclusive details about their conversation.

Terence Lewis's WhatsApp group conversations with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur: Exclusive details

Did you know that Terence Lewis has a good friendship with Malaika Arora? She was known as the OG judge on the sets of India's Best Dance. During an exclusive interview, when Terence was asked about the best conversations he had with Malaika he gave insights about his strong bond, "Malla is another story altogether. We love Malla, in fact, we have a WhatsApp group between me, Geeta and Malla called the Mad Macks, as we are all Macks. This is the only group we had as a judges group, we never had a judges group. We are on a Whatsapp group and we talk to each other in-jokes, and memes, and make fun of each other. The camaraderie and comfort level is just next level because we hang out with each other."

Terence Lewis on his strong bond with Malaika and Geeta:

Terence Lewis further revealed about hanging out with Malaika and Geeta and how his bond has evolved, "We never did before with any of the judges. We had a great time but with Malla, it went one step further. Sometimes you know yeh toh apne wali hai. We have an amazing bond, we do not have to filter anything. That is the comfort level. With others we are respectful, know certain boundaries, we respectfully treat each other."

Terence opens up on his long association with Malaika:

Terence, who also has been on the judging panel of Dance India Dance, Nach Baliye also spoke about how he is dealing with the Chaiyya Chaiyaa star not being a part of India's Best Dancer 4 and his association with the bomb diva. He said, "With Malla both of us, I knew her way before during her modeling days. When she used to model for Wendell and I used to be a model back in the day. She, Gauri used to come to my exercise classes and train in my fitness classes. The old association is there. It is a long association and cannot be compared to any other association with other relationships we had with other judges. It is more respectful."

Terence's bond with Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor has replaced Malaika and is judging India's Best Dancer season 4. Lewis revealed, "We built it with Karisma for Karisma and Malla are also great friends. Malla and I can say anything to each other. You can say any rubbish to each other that is the fun part. When you cross that level of comfort, you know it is a good bridge. There is no pretense. We pull each other's legs too much, it is so cool."

Terence Lewis reveals the top 4 reasons why fans watch India's Best Dancer 4

Lewis revealed, the uniqueness of India's Best Dancer season 4 in detail. He quipped, "Well, firstly the talent is upgrading itself like crazy. The Gen Z has taken it forward. They have a very unique skill set that they could come up with. They have a lot of control over their energy and certainly, a lot of confidence that they have. They have an amazing impact as they mix styles beautifully."

Terence, who has choreographed Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats also said, "Second, the show is such that there are some amazing characters we have got, their stories are beautiful. I am not talking about stories of people who are poor and their dream is to get on the show. But there are many interesting stories that are not sad, but fun, very different stories that are not sad, but fun, light-hearted, beautiful, and touchy. The stories are wonderful and it is not just an entertaining show. The stories are wonderful and beautiful coming across."

Further, he said, "The third reason is the judge, Karisma and she has been you know an icon in the 90s and her body of work is stupendous. We judged the show on three levels. There are three judges, entertainment is taken care of by Karisma. Entertainment, energy, and emotion, the newness factor is taken by Geeta and I look after the technique. We look out for ENT in a dancer's performance. How innovative, creative, and technically good it is and energy-wise, emotion-wise."

