Crime Patrol to CID: Top 5 Hindi crime TV shows that'll take you back in time

From murder mysteries to iconic investigations, crime dramas have always captivated audiences. We take you back to some interesting crime investigation shows like Crime Patrol, CID, Savdhaan India, and various other series that at one point left a mark on Indian television and became a daily routine to watch in every household. These shows kept viewers hooked from start to end and were totally worth watching due to their suspenseful narratives with thrilling conclusions.

Let's go back in time and take a trip through some of the most memorable and gripping Hindi crime TV shows that continue to hold a special place in our hearts. Here is the list of 5 such Indian crime television series.

Top 5 Hindi Crime TV Shows That’ll Take You Back In Time

CID

Cast: Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastav, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale.

No list of Hindi crime shows would be complete without mentioning CID. This iconic series, which aired for over two decades, first premiered in the year 1998. The storyline revolves around a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department who are responsible for solving cases and investigating and catching killers. The series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Narendra Gupta as forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe, among others.

Although CID, the longest-running Hindi crime series on Indian television, was often deemed a highly unrealistic and exaggerated crime-solving show at times, it still managed to attract viewers of all ages.

Crime Patrol

Cast: Anup Soni, Sanjeev Tyagi, Moin Khan, Manish Sharma, Nissar Khan.

The reality crime show Crime Patrol, hosted by Anup Soni, delves into real-life crime stories unfolding across the country. The host delves into some of the most harrowing crimes tackled by police forces throughout India. The series is based on true events and crimes which took place in India. The main aim of the show was to educate viewers about crimes and various criminal activities happening around them and also offer insights into the investigative procedures conducted by brave police officers.

Crime Patrol introduced various seasons and formats. The initial season was Crime Patrol Dastak, followed by subsequent seasons like Crime Patrol Satark, Crime Patrol Dial 100, and Crime Patrol 48 Hours.

Savdhaan India

Cast: Sushant Singh, Pooja Gaur, Hiten Tejwani.

Savdhaan India – India Fights Back is an Indian Hindi-language crime show primarily hosted by Sushant Singh, initially aired on the Life Ok channel. The show delves into real-life crime incidents of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, robbery, sexual assault, and other offenses.

The popular show Savdhaan India returned with a new season titled Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded in 2023; however, it leaned more towards fictional narratives rather than focusing on real-life crime stories.

Adaalat

Cast: Ronit Roy, Romiit Raaj, Ajay Kumar Nain.

Ronit Roy excelled in portraying the character of KD Pathak in Adaalat, which is considered one of his finest performances. Adaalat is a legal courtroom drama of a defence advocate KD Pathak, who is known to have a winning track record of never losing a case. He fights for justice and sets innocent victims free by uncovering the truth in his unique and unmatched manner.

24: India

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Neil Bhoopalam, Tisca Chopra.

24 is an action-packed crime series in Hindi, which is a remake of the popular US thriller series of the same title. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor plays the lead role of agent Jai Singh Rathod. This thriller series focuses on an anti-terrorist unit agent named Jai Singh Rathod who has twenty-four hours to save the country from a major terrorist. The show adopts a real-time approach, with each episode depicting one hour in the agent's intense life.

Which of these Hindi crime shows you have not watched yet? You should definitely add them to your watchlist now and start enjoying them. These shows continue to re-run on various other channels and audiences are still hooked to them.

