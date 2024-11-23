CID Premiere Date Announced: When and where to watch Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's show? PROMO

Nostalgia is at its peak as our favorite childhood show is set to be back with its second season. CID, starring the legendary cast Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya and Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet, gears up to make their explosive return. After keeping audiences hooked for over two decades, CID will return to our screens on December 21, 2024.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of CID on their official social media page, announcing the premiere date and time of this much-anticipated crime thriller show. Fans have been eagerly celebrating this thrilling revival and were shocked to see the deadly bullet hit their beloved Daya.

But in a jaw-dropping twist, Dayanand Shetty aka Daya makes a heroic return with his signature style and enters "darwaza todkar" with a hard-hitting dialogue: "Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye, main wapas aagaya, apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ki liye – ‘Daya is back!’"

CID is set to be back on our screens on December 21, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

Watch CID promo here-

Dayanand Shetty, who essays the role of Daya, shared his excitement about returning to Television screens with this iconic show, CID. Talking about the impact of his character, Daya said, "Some characters are etched in the minds and hearts of the people, and Daya is one of them. I'm overwhelmed with the love and admiration that continues to pour in, even after all these years. The memes, the jokes, the references - it's all a testament to the impact that Daya has had on popular culture."

He further expressed her excitement, "I feel grateful and humbled to be reprising my role as Daya for a new season of CID, and I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya such a loved character - it's time to break some more doors and solve some more cases!"

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform its reader that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024.

Starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.

