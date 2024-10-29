CID: What to expect from the new season as Aditya Srivastava’s Abhijeet turns against Dayanand Shetty’s Daya?

The beloved crime investigation series CID is set to make a return on the television screen after 6 years, and fans are already brimming with excitement and theories. The first promo, released on October 26, has stirred curiosity and suspense, showing a dramatic confrontation between two iconic characters, Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty).

The CID promo opens with the duo standing face-to-face in the rain as a voiceover asks, “Why have those who fought together for the country become sworn enemies now?” A tense moment follows when Daya urges Abhijeet to shoot him, which Abhijeet does, only for Daya to fall from off a cliff as ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) yells them to stop. With this intense start, fans are left speculating what twists await.

Here are some of the most popular fan theories about what to expect from the upcoming season of CID:

Abhijeet’s memory loss revisited

Fans are speculating that Abhijeet may be experiencing memory issues, a theme that has been explored in many episodes in the previous season. This theory suggests that Abhijeet, manipulated or unaware, could have been led to believe Daya is his enemy. The chilling promo left fans wondering if Abhijeet has lost his sense of loyalty due to memory loss or external influence.

Advertisement

The return of the Eye Gang

Another popular theory is that the show will dive back into the infamous Eye Gang storyline. This criminal organization left numerous questions unanswered, and fans are hopeful that this season will finally address unresolved mysteries surrounding them.

Check out the CID promo here:

A duplicate Abhijeet?

Some viewers have suggested that Abhijeet seen in the promo might not be the real one but a doppelgänger or clone created by an antagonist. This idea adds a new layer of suspense, as it would mean that the real Abhijeet could be in danger or attempting to clear his name.

Maintaining the core team

While fans are thrilled to see familiar faces like Abhijeet, Daya, and ACP Pradyuman, many expressed that the character Freddy played by the late Dinesh Phadnnis will be sorely missed, especially given his history of adding humor to the series. Despite his absence, the dedication to keeping the core team intact is being appreciated, making the comeback feel like a true continuation of the original CID. Fans hope to see Dr. Salunkhe, SI Tarika, and other familiar faces.

Advertisement

As fans wait for the official release date, the mystery of why Abhijeet shot Daya continues to make CID loyalists come up with new theories. They are confident this upcoming season will be unforgettable and will revive their childhood memories. The show is expected to go on air in December.

ALSO READ: CID Promo: It's Abhijeet vs Daya in Season 2; How will Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman solve their rivalry?