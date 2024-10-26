CID Promo: It's Abhijeet vs Daya in Season 2; How will Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman solve their rivalry?

CID, the iconic crime-based thrilling show is set to be back. Starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, the show is set to bring back its beloved cast of characters that fans have cherished for over two decades. Ever since the show's announcement is made, fans were eagerly waiting for the promo of the upcoming season.

Now, Sony TV dropped the first promo of CID Season 2 which is packed with an unimaginable punch. In this newly released promo, it can be seen that Abhijeet and Daya, once inseparable friends, now stand as sworn enemies. While ACP Pradyuman got out of the car, it can be seen that Abhijeet fired a bullet on Daya.

The voiceover of this promo was, "Jo desh ke liye hamesha saath mein lade hai, aaj dushman ban kyun aamne saamne khade hai? Abhijeet ne Daya ko kyun maara? (Who have fought for the country together, why have they turned against each other? Why did Abhijeet kill Daya?)."

Watch first promo of CID Season 2:

The caption of this promo read, "Kyu barso puraani dosti bhool kar, Abhijeet ne chalayi Daya par goli? #AbhijeetNeDayaKoKyunMaara."

While fans eagerly await more details about CID Season 2, this promo has surely left everyone on the edge of their seats.

Speaking about the upcoming season of CID, Shivaji Satam, who essays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, “In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down.

Talking about returning to CID after six years, the actor added, "It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!"

Pinkvilla exclusively informed its reader that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024. The source informed us, "The shoot begins around November 15, and the idea is to take the cult detective series on air in December - around the Christmas / New Year period."

For those who came late, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.

