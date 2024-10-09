8 evergreen Indian TV shows available for streaming on OTT platforms: Shaktimaan, CID and more

The 90s and early 2000s were a golden era for Indian television, producing some of the most memorable and treasured dramas. These shows entertained housewives, sparked the imaginations of children and teenagers, and became a beloved part of daily life.

Here’s a look at 8 popular TV shows from this period that brought joy and smiles to millions of viewers.

1. CID

Main cast: Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, and Dinesh Phadnis

Airing period: 1998-2018

CID is the most appreciated crime detective show in the history of Indian television. It garnered so much admiration that it went on to entertain viewers for almost two decades.

The thriller series revolved around investigating and solving the mystery behind various complex criminal cases by a team of detectives belonging to the Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai. It was led by the iconic ACP Pradyuman. He was joined by senior inspectors namely Abhijeet, Daya, and Fredricks, among others.

The show, which is now available on Sony LIV, is still praised for its unique concept, engaging storytelling, and memorable characters. It has several spin-offs and adaptations in various regional languages.

2. Hip Hip Hurray

Main cast: Nilanjana Sharma, Pamela Mukherjee, Rushad Rana, Preeti Narayan, Sharukh Bharucha, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and Mehul Nisar

Airing period: 1998-2001

Hip Hip Hurray is a youth-based drama that centers around a gang of high school students in 12th grade. The plot addresses various crucial concerns of teenagers like exams, career, school, dating, drugs, etc. in a lighthearted way. It also puts emphasis on how adolescents deal with friendships and relationships. The show, which features iconic teenage characters, can be streamed on Zee5.

3. Shaktimaan

Main Cast : Mukesh Khanna, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, Kitu Gidwani, and Tom Alter

Airing period: 1997 to 2005

Shaktimaan enchanted the children with its intriguing opening song, amazing action scenes, and plot. It is based on a superhero theme and revolves around Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, aka Shaktimaan (Mukesh), rising up to fight against the evil and injustice that prevail over humanity.

The popular series had everything from action to adventure that kept kids on the edge of their seats, besides imparting some important life lessons to them. It can be watched on Amazon Prime.

4. Hum Paanch

Main cast: Ashok Saraf, Priya Tendulkar, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Vidya Balan, Rakhi Vijan, Priyanka Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura

Airing period: 1995-2006

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Hum Paanch revolves around a man named Anand living with his wife and five daughters. Anand often lands into trouble because of his daughters’ eccentric tactics and ideas. The series, which helped establish Zee TV, is available on Zee 5 now.

5. Byomkesh Bakshi

Main cast: Rajit Kapur and K.K Raina

Airing period: 1993-97

Based on the stories of Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, Byomkesh Bakshi managed to attain the status of India’s most loved detective series. The fictional character, along with his friend Ajit Kumar Banerjee, creates excitement as he takes on spine-chilling cases and resolves them in his own way. The show can now be streamed on Youtube.

6. Banegi Apni Baat

Main Cast : Ikhlaq Khan, Surekha Sikri, Irrfan Khan, Kalpana Iyer, R Madhavan Arun Bali and Alyy Khan

Airing period: 1993-97

Banegi Apni Baat is one of the few shows that gives a sneak peek into college romance of the 1990s and was way ahead of its time. The series was full of college adventures—studies, flirting, heartbreaks, and romance. In its later part, audiences get to see the complexities of professional life too. It is available on Zee5.

7. Fauji

Main Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Rakesh Sharma, Amina Shervani, Manjula Avtar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sanjay Taneja and Vikram Chopra.

Airing period: 1989

Helmed by Raj Kumar Kapoor, Fauji is centered on training of the Indian Army commando regiment. It showcased the journey of a new set of recruits going through numerous challenges and eventually becoming commandos. The show marked the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It can be watched on Amazon Prime.

8. Malgudi Days

Main Cast : Girish Karnad, B Jayashree, and Deven Bhojani

Airing period: 1986

Based on RK Narayan’s collection of short stories by the same name, Malgudi Days explored the complexities as well as joys of rural living. Due to its popularity, the show was revived in 2004 for some additional episodes.

The television series, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Hotstar, is a delight for children as it introduces them to the simple yet beautiful Indian village life through the eyes of Swami and his companions. The characters in Malgudi Days are relatable. Their day-to-day experiences instill valuable life lessons on empathy, kindness, and the importance of community in kids.

Well, all these shows still feel like a breath of fresh air. So, why wait. Grab your popcorn and watch them right away.

