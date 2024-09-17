'Congrats SN': Dalljiet Kaur LASHES out at 'naive' Nikhil Patel after she notices him wearing new ring; is he engaged again?

It has been a few weeks since Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's divorce case has been in constant spotlight. Time and again, the actress has taken to social media to slam her estranged husband for an alleged extramarital affair and cheating on her. And now, Dalljiet shared a story of Nikhil drinking coffee, but the gold ring on his ring finger crushed all her dreams again. Going by the post, it seemed like Nikhil has got engaged again.

Dalljiet Kaur blasts Nikhil Patel and his alleged girlfriend Safeena Nazar

Taking to her Instagram, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you. Already wearing a ring again Nikhil. Well done.” Dalljiet also shared a long note on her story and referred to Nikhil and his alleged girlfriend as 'attention seekers.' She added how Safeena is aware of the fact that Nikhil has a wife in India and whether he accepts it or not. Slamming them even more, Kaur said that they have a 'sick mentality.'

Her note read, "Looks like you were missing being talked about han? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, Your would to be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention? She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai whether or whether not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon.. Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though both of u! Well done you are almost successful destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My god shame on u."

In the same note, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress explained that Nikhil Patel has the power to tarnish everyone's reputation in order to gain fame. She also shared that Patel brings back all the pain and suffering, making it difficult for her to move on and heal after giving love a second chance.

The mother to a 10-year-old son went on to add that Nikhil would give an excuse that he had worn the ring just as a piece of jewelry as if it's not a big deal but she knows his tactics.

Take a look at her social media posts here:

Dalljiet Kaur deletes her posts

Like most of her posts related to Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet Kaur deleted the notes a few hours after posting them on her Instagram story. However, it did grab the attention of netizens for the time it remained the post was shared. Prior to this activity, Kaur reportedly went live on Instagram and expressed her anger at Safeena Nazar. The actress asked, "You being a married woman, with a husband and two kids, how are you filling the void of someone else's husband? Who knows what reason they have.”

All about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's case

The duo got married in March 2023, and the actress flew to Kenya. However, a few months after tying the knot, Dalljiet was back in Mumbai, and divorce rumors took over the internet. Although Dalljiet Kaur remained silent initially, later, she opened up about her sufferings. From redesigning her tattoo to bashing Nikhil Patel for his extramarital affair, the entire controversy is still ongoing.

The actress filed an FIR against her estranged husband on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. She has expressed faith in Mumbai Police and is hoping to get justice. In recent times, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress shared a lot of cryptic posts on social media.

