Report: Find out why Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel despite the latter not being divorced from first wife

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has been embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel since the past few months. Now, Telly Talk India has revealed how the entire drama started. Their sources also revealed why the actress had to take the legal route and why she married Patel, despite the latter not getting a divorce from his first wife.

The source told Telly Talk India, "The whole court case started in Kenya with Nikhil telling Dalljiet, 'you take your things or else I will give it to charity.' Hence, she had to file a case to safeguard herself and her things. That's how the proceedings in Kenya started. Nikhil's lawyers said 'apki shaadi toh hui nahin thi to hum sara samaan phek rahe hain.' She pleaded the Court that she was his wife so her things should not be thrown out like that."

Following this, the court gave a stay order to the Kenya–based businessman that prevented him from throwing away the actress’ belongings. However, when Dalljiet Kaur went to get her things, she was not allowed inside their house. Reportedly, the watchman said that there was a criminal proceeding against her, for which she couldn’t be allowed inside. The source added, “Then his society manager told her that her stuff was already out of the house. Nikhil had already taken out her things. It was very humiliating."

All this was witnessed by Nikhil and his friend. They were waiting in a car in the distance and clicked pictures of Dalljiet while she tried to enter their society. Next, the Iss Pyaar Ka Kya Naam Doon actress went to the police station in Kenya and to prove their marriage, she showed pictures. The police officials found out that Patel put Kaur’s stuff in storage without her permission.

When the actress’ friends and family went to take her belongings, they found out Patel didn’t put the expensive items there, only her clothes.

The source also revealed why Dalljiet married Patel even though his divorce didn’t come through. For the unversed, both of them stated that their wedding was not on paper as Patel was not divorced from his first wife. Kaur also mentioned that they talked about registering their marriage as soon as Patel’s divorce came through.

But the source stated. "The statement has been changed by him but the reality is that his divorce was signed and it was not being contested. The only thing that was remaining was the decree to be able to register. That is exactly why they gave her a written letter which has now been twisted. They literally gave Dalljiet a letter saying that her marriage will be registered. This is not a fraud. It was an undertaking given by his lawyer on the legal front. They promised to honour the marriage and the adoption. Dalljiet was waiting for the decree. Nikhil and his ex-wife both had signed the divorce papers."

Reportedly, Nikhil Patel’s parents also stayed at the actress’ house for several days to take active participation in the wedding. They had promised Kaur’s parents that they would be there for her.

Meanwhile, this month (August), Dalljiet shared an update on the court hearing in Kenya. She wrote all details but later deleted the post.

