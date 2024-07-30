5 Best Hindi TV Cooking Shows: From Laughter Chefs to MasterChef India

Cookery shows are always entertaining and delightful as chefs reveal simple yet innovative recipes and cooking techniques. Hindi culinary programs, in particular, attract a large audience in India. Viewers in India have shown appreciation for food shows like MasterChef, Kitchen Champion, and Turban Tadka for their distinct concepts and unique ideas.

Cooking is an art, and to enhance your culinary abilities, you can take inspiration from the top 5 best Hindi cooking TV shows listed below!

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs is a unique cooking and star-studded comedy show hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by famous chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It features a bunch of famous TV celebs cooking in pairs, such as Krushna Abhishek—Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain—Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya—Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh—Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra—Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri—Nia Sharma.

These six pairs, along with the host and judge, have reached the top of the TRP charts with a rating of 1.9 last week. The makers of the show introduced a new theme of blending cooking and comedy and have managed to make a special place in the hearts of the viewers within a short span of time.

Masterchef India

The renowned MasterChef series originated in the UK and gained popularity during the Australian show's run. Subsequently, it was adapted into the Indian version in 2010, and to date, it has successfully aired 8 seasons.

The panel of judges on the cooking reality show included Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Garima Arora, and various others. MasterChef India provides a platform for aspiring chefs in India to showcase their talents.

Kitchen Champion

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Kitchen Champion was one of a unique show that presented an ultimate cook-off battle between celebrities. This cookery program perfectly combined food and fun, offering a delightful experience.

Each day, different TV stars engaged in a cooking face-off to impress the junior judges, who were children, and earn the title of champion chef. Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, and others showcased their culinary skills for the young judges.

Farah Ki Daawat

As the name suggests, the show was hosted by none other than Btown’s Farah Khan. She called many Bollywood celebrities and got them to cook. While some stars attempted cooking for the first time, others surprised everyone with their unexpected culinary skills.

The show aired in 2015 and became extremely popular, largely due to the appearance of many Bollywood celebrities.

Turban Tadka

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, popular for his catchy Namak Shamak jingle, previously hosted the show Turban Tadka on the FoodFood channel. This show is for people who want to learn the true art of desi Indian cooking. Harpal Singh, currently seen in Laughter Chefs, stands out as a lively and entertaining chef.

Cooking shows are a big hit, and they are loved not just by housewives but also by bachelors and food lovers. These programs tantalize our taste buds with their wide range of delicious recipes. The successful and popular Hindi TV cooking shows feature well-equipped kitchens that simplify the chefs' tasks.

Go ahead, dive in, pick up tips, learn from the best Hindi cooking TV shows, and make your own meals. Also, don't forget to share your favorite cooking show with us.

