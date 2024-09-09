Debattama Saha, known for her roles in the TV series Ishaaron Isharoon Mein and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Kahani, recently shared a deeply personal story about a challenging period in her life when she lost her voice for nearly three months.

The Krishna Mohini actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Iktara from Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid, accompanying it with an emotional note. In her caption, Debattama recalled the anxiety and sadness she felt during that challenging time, fearing she might never sing again.

Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for her recovery, both emotionally and physically. "I can't thank the Universe enough for helping me get better each day," she added.

The actress wrote about the immense struggle she faced, saying, "Throwback to the time when I was tense because of my voice... when I lost my voice for about 3 months. The pain, the sorrow, the sadness was real! I thought that I could never sing again! I used to shut myself up most of the time and cry."

She further mentioned, “I realised how it would’ve felt if I was on someone else’s shoe who might be going through something similar. I realised about the importance of life over all! About this video, I know it isn’t the best, but it’s very close to my heart cz it makes me go remember that time and the value my life holds for me. Hope you still like it. Thank you.”

As soon as the Mithai actress uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. A fan wrote, “You always inspire us. you are stronger than you imagine despite the pain you never give up that's our mishty.” Another fan commented, “Don't give up on you're dreams debo.”

Debattama Saha began her career with the Bengali TV series E Amar Gurudakshina in 2016. She made her Hindi TV debut with Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, portraying Dr. Parineeti Ganguly. From 2020 to 2021, she captivated audiences as Anokhi Bhalla in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, starring alongside Karanvir Sharma. The actress is currently entertaining viewers with her show Krishna Mohini.

