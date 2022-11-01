Debattama Saha reveals if anything is cooking between Sumbul Touqueer-Shalin Bhanot: Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's performance inside the Bigg Boss 16 house has become a major topic of discussion. Manya Singh, who got eliminated last week, accused the makers of being partial towards her and stated that her eviction was just a cover-up for Sumbul. The channel called Sumbul's father during the initial days to give her a reality check, and in the latest weekend episodes, host Salman Khan was also seen getting furious at her and Ankit Gupta for not performing. Sumbul Touqeer set a bar for her own self with her high-on-energy attitude during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere episode. Her energy level and excitement for the show have dropped, which has left the audience disappointed. Her equation with Shalin Bhanot was questioned by the viewers and discussed on social media too. Sumbul's father appeared on the show and indirectly implied that her camaraderie with Shalin Bhanot isn't coming across 'correctly'.

On Salman Khan bashing Sumbul Touqeer After the recent episode where host Salman Khan bashed Sumbul Touqeer, Pinkvilla reached out to her friend Debattama Saha to understand what possibly is holding back the Imlie actress. Speaking about it, Debattama shared, "People are teaming up in the house and something or the other is constantly happening regarding Sumbul, and a lot of them were just using her name, which has been seen from the start. At this moment, she needs some kind of motivation because she's feeling lost. Even if she could get a little bit of positivity, it could be a good thing for her."

Debattama Saha talks about Sumbul's equation with Shalin Giving her opinion about Sumbul Touqeer's equation with Shalin Bhanot, Debattama said, "This is not the first time that I have seen Sumbul. I know her for years and I know how fun-loving and vibrant and jolly she can be. People have been questioning her equation with Shalin but I don't think there is anything because I have known her for so long. People who are closest to her can vouch that there is nothing between her and Shalin. We know her reactions in certain situations and this is definitely not one of them." Debattama feels Sumbul is 'lost' in the house "She just wanted an honest friend and she never got that in that house. It is seen from the start that whoever she bonds with, they haven't been true to her and are two-faced, which isn't right. Everyone has their own game but talking about one person all the time is something that is bothering her," concluded Debattama Saha.

