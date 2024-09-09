Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Wildcard entrant Sangram Chougule PUSHES Nikki Tamboli in the pool; latter challenges him

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has recently taken an exciting twist with the entry of the first wildcard contestant in the show. Kolhapur's renowned bodybuilder Sangram Chougule has entered the show and has already stirred a lot of controversies in the house. In the upcoming episodes, Chougule will be seen pushing Nikki Tamboli into a pool, leaving her furious.

As per the new promo of the show, Bigg Boss organizes a task for the first wildcard of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and asks him to push contestants who he feels are ineligible in the pool. While the contestants cooperate with Chougule, Nikki Tamboli announces that she can't get into the pool because of her medical condition. However, Chougule was adamant in pushing her inside the pool. He caught Nikki off-guard and pushed her into the pool.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Furthermore, in the promo, Nikki was seen challenging Chougule that she would get him eliminated at any cost. Chougule was seen giving a sly expression to Nikki, giving the impression that he isn't scared of her threats.

Chougule's entry in the show has been quite interesting and impressive. He challenged Arbaz Patel, one of the strong contestants on the show. In a fun exchange, Janhvi revealed that Aarya was waiting for a male wildcard entrant, leaving the latter blushing.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Bhaucha Dhakka episode, Riteish Deshmukh reprimanded Arbaz Patel for his behaviour throughout the week. He also showed a few contestants glimpses of fans' reactions to their gameplay. Janhvi Killekar received a hilarious message from a viewer regarding her fight with Ghanshyam Darwade.

After an impressive journey, Chhota Pudhari aka Ghanshyam Darwade got evicted from the show, leaving Arbaz Patel in tears. Darwade shared an emotional message with Patel later from the stage, which depicted their amazing bond.

