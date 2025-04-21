Did Indraneil Sengupta refute ex-wife Barkha Bisht's claim of not co-parenting their daughter?

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht, the former couple, were in the news earlier this month after they spoke about their separation. Indraneil and Barkha parted ways in 2022 after 15 years of marriage. The two even have a 13-year-old daughter. In a recent interview, Barkha disclosed that their daughter, Meira, lives with her, and Indraneil has disappeared from his daughter's life. After Barkha claimed this, Indraneil has now indirectly answered these accusations by sharing a picture with Meira.

Taking to his Instagram account, Indraneil Sengupta shared a picture with his daughter Meira. Here, the father-daughter duo are twinning in blue outfits. Both are all smiles as they pose for the photo here. After the actor shared this photo, Indraneil captioned, "Unplanned twinning."

Take a look at Indraneil Sengupta's post here-

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht spoke about co-parenting. When asked about it, Barkha mentioned, "Unfortunately, he has disappeared from Meira's life. I think Meira is also okay with it." She added that people might think she doesn’t want Meira to meet Indraneil, but that is not true.

In the same interview, Barkha Bisht opened up about the challenges that affected her relationship with Indraneil. The Ramleela actress elaborated on how she and Indraneil had differing parenting styles. While Barkha identified as a strict mother, Indraneil felt she was making all the decisions for their daughter. Barkha explained that many small issues contributed to the deterioration of their marriage. Barkha even accused Indraneil of cheating.

Speaking about Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's relationship, the actors, who are very well-known names in the telly world, met while shooting for their show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. The show aired from April 3, 2006, to September 28, 2006. Barkha and Indraneil were the lead actors in this show. Their on-screen romance soon converted into an off-screen relationship.

After two years of courtship, Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht married in 2008. The former couple was married for 15 years before their relationship hit rock bottom. Barkha and Indraneil divorced in 2022 when their daughter was 9 years old. Meira was born in October 2011.

