Holi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies on OTT to color your celebrations; Mohabbatein to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Holi is almost here, and it brings with it colors and brightness. The aesthetic festival has been showcased in numerous Hindi movies. Watching a film with your family is the best way to relax and spend some quality time amid the festivities. Presented below are five vibrant Bollywood movies available on OTT that will add joy to your celebrations.

5 Bollywood movies on OTT that are a must-watch this Holi:

1. Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein is a musical romantic drama that can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It revolves around three students of Gurukul who are helped by their music teacher in their journey of love. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani are part of the cast. The track Soni Soni is a Holi sequence that promises to make you nostalgic.

2. Baghban

Baghban’s festive sequence in the song Hori Khele Raghuveera is still remembered. It showcases how the entire family comes together to celebrate. The Ravi Chopra-directed film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Baghban can be watched on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Balam Pichkari should be your Holi jam every season. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin’s fun and camaraderie will remind you of your own celebrations with your friends. Ayan Mukerji’s YJHD is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

4. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is on JioHotstar. It features one of the most iconic Holi scenes in the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry shined on the screen as their characters flirted with each other.

5. 2 States

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy 2 States also had a fun-filled Holi scene in the track Offo. They were seen celebrating on their university campus, which will surely take you back to your celebrations during college time. The Abhishek Varman directorial can be watched on YouTube.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very happy Holi!