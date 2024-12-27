Did you know Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John features MC Stan's rap during Salman Khan's cameo action sequence?

Varun Dhawan's Baby John has left fans impressed with its mass-action sequences and powerful BGM in the voice of rapper Raja Kumari. Salman Khan's cameo appearance is undeniably the icing on the cake. But did you notice the rap song that was played in the background during Agent Bhai Jaan's (as declared in the movie) action scene? Well, that track is sung by none other than Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. Yes, you read the right!

MC Stan, known for his dynamic personality, has lent his voice to a rap track that elevates Salman's presence in Baby John to another level. At the moment, it is not known whether the makers have a full version ready to have it added to the movie's official soundtrack. But one thing is for sure!

The rap does mark Stan’s second Bollywood song stint, following his playback debut with Salman Khan's Farrey starring Alizeh Agnihotri as the lead. Released in 2023, Farrey highlights Stan's distinctive voice as he raps some key lines that resonate with the film's storyline.

This Baby John song, used during the movie’s climax, complements the intense visuals that show Khan fighting with a group of goons. The dynamic vocals of MC Stan resonate throughout, elevating the overall excitement.

Well, earlier this year, the Bigg Boss 16 winner shocked fans by posting a cryptic note on his Instagram handle. He made a surprising announcement about quitting rapping but later deleted the post. His note read, "Mein rap chodhne wala hoon (red heart emoji) (I'm going to quit rapping)." Such a decision left the fans perplexed and curious about Stan's future plans.

For the unversed, MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi, started singing Qawwali when he was 12 and was introduced to rapping when he was in 6th grade.

