'We're friends..': When Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacted to marriage rumors with Ankit Gupta; THROWBACK

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares a great bond and close friendship with Ankit Gupta. Their onscreen chemistry received immense love; however, their off-screen camaraderie holds a special place among their fans. It has been quite a long time since the duo has been rumored to be dating and sharing a romantic relationship. As they are all set to share the screen space again, let us revisit the moment when Priyanka reacted to wedding rumors with Ankit Gupta.

Earlier, the Udaariyaan actress appeared for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and got candid about whether marriage with Ankit was on the cards. Addressing these speculations, she told us, "We laugh, and the second thing, we don't talk about the marriage thing. I'm not thinking about it because abhi woh time hai ki hum dono apne career pe focus karein (this is the time when we need to focus on our career)."

She further added, "We're friends, and we don't even think about it. I don't know log kahan se baatein bolte hain and then they are like ki humein pakke source se pata chala hai. Aur aap sab ko pata hi hoga ki kabhi bhi aisa kuch hua in case, like humare saath koi third person toh involve ho hi nahi sakta. Yeh humara term hai. Toh third person ke saamne humne koi baat hi nahi toh bahar kaun si baat gayi hai, I have no clue."

"(I don't know from where such speculations arise, and people often claim that such reports are from true and credible sources. And you all must know that if anything like this ever happened in such case, no third person could be involved with us. This is our term. So, if we haven't talked about it before, a third person, how are such reports being circulated outside?)."

Watch the full interview here:

Talking about Ankit, he is currently in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, where he plays Rannvijay Rana. On the other hand, Priyanka was recently seen in the series Dus June Kii Raat alongside Tusshar Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are all set to play lead roles opposite each other in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's upcoming show, Terre Ho Jaayein Hum

