Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan asks Avinash Mishra 'button khol rahe ho ya laga rahe ho' as he catches him fixing Eisha Singh's dress

With Salman Khan in his element, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode turned out to be quite interesting and exciting for the viewers. The actor not only introduced Christmas special tasks but also pulled Avinash Mishra's leg after he caught him fixing the actress' top. Their banter left the housemates in splits, and Salman even called Avinash 'button ke rakhwale.' Here's what actually happened.

After Shalini Passi went, Salman Khan had to interact with the housemates through the screen. So, when the camera was turned on, Avinash was seen fixing Eisha's collar. Seeing them sharing that moment, the Tiger 3 quipped, "Gala daba rahe ho kya (Are you strangling her?)." The Nath actor was quick to respond, "Nahi nahi sir, woh button laga raha tha (I was just helping her with the button)."

Pulling his leg, the Bigg Boss 18 host asked, "Khol rahe ho yaa laga rahe ho (Are you unbuttoning or closing the button?)." Mishra further remarked, "Button khul gaya tha na, mai laga raha tha (The button got open, and I was just fixing it)." Taking the banter ahead, Salman mentioned that he felt like he was choking her. Adding more fun to the conversation, the Megastar told Mishra, "Tum rakhwale ho na. Button ke rakhwale."

Take a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss 18 here:

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been the focus of many conversations regarding their friendship since the onset of Bigg Boss 18. Since their time together in the Bigg Boss house, the two have formed a strong bond. It is quite evident that their friendship has blossomed into a profound connection. Consequently, many fans have begun to speculate whether their relationship might be evolving into something more romantic.

Time and again, the duo has clarified that they are friends; their chemistry has fuelled rumors of a potential romance.

