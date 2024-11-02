Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's daughter Navya's cuteness steals the spotlight during Diwali celebration; Nakuul Mehta comments

Celebrations are incomplete without capturing those special moments with our loved ones. Like every year, this year also several celebrities offered a sneak peek into their Diwali celebrations. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated the occassion with their family and their little munchkin Navya. The celeb couple treated fans by sharing a few glimpses from their Diwali celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Parmar dropped a few snaps with Rahul Vaidya and their family. Decked up in a gorgeous ethnic blue bandhani saree, Disha looked extremely beautiful on the special occassion of Diwali. Rahul too looked handsome in pink traditional attire. But what caught our attention is their little munchkin, Navya.

Navya is seen wearing a beautiful yellow floral printed ethnic dress and looks too cute here. The little one can be seen praying patiently with her parents and having a good time as she enjoys the celebration. Sharing this post, Disha Parmar captioned, "Happy Diwali to everyone! May this year bring good health and prosperity to all!"

Inside Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Diwali celebration:

While fans showered their immense love on this family, Nakuul Mehta also extended heartwarming wishes in a quirky way. Nakuul commented, "Orry Diwali (fire emoticon)."

Disha and Rahul, or as called by their fans, DisUl are a fans favorite celeb couple. The duo never fails to share important information fo their personal and professional lives with their fans.

Speaking about their love tale, Rahul Vaidya publicly confessed his feeling for Disha during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. On Valentines day, Disha entered the Bigg Boss house and accepted Rahul's proposal. Soon, they then tied the wedding knot on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their first child in September 2023, during the auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Workwise, Rahul Vaidya was last seen in Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Disha Parmar was seen playing the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

