WATCH: Nakuul Mehta defines his unconditional love for pizzas with THIS song; fans find him incredibly relatable

Nakuul Mehta has impressed fans with his impeccable acting chops. Be it his work as an actor or as a voice artist, he excels in everything he does! The actor maintains an active social media presence, and recently he shared a video that captured fans' attention.

Describing his love for pizza, Nakuul posted a clip and explained how acclaimed singer Neeti Mohan has defined his whole life in one of her songs. Curious? Let us have a look!

Nakuul Mehta's recent video

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta shares a clip wherein he's seen relishing delicious pizza and enjoying its taste to the fullest. The way he eats and soaks in the happiness of having it definitely defines his eternal love for pizzas. However, his witty move to use one of Neeti Mohan's songs to describe his emotions grabbed eyeballs.

The Ishqbaaz fame used Tu Hain Toh song from Mr and Mrs Mahi film and mentioned, " This song defines my relationship with Pizza." He captioned the post, "Jus @neetimohan18 defining my whole life for me."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans' reactions to Nakuul Mehta's love for Pizza

After the heartthrob shared the reel, many netizens found it relatable. One of the users writes, "Ohhkk lemme say this song defines my love for pizza, burger, cake & ofc you." Another comment read, "now I understand what does this song actually tries to convey also that’s one loaded slice im sure it’s as tasty as it looks if not more." Further, a fan mentions, "Nothing just a pizza lover expressing his love towards pizza."

Advertisement

About Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is known for his work in the Hindi television industry. The actor became a household name owing to his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz opposite Surbhi Chandna. His role as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 earned him immense recognition.

Interestingly, Nakuul has always managed to wow his fans since his debut. His on-screen chemistry with Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara is still remembered by the audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 5: Vishal Pandey admits feeling guilty about finding Armaan Malik's wife Kritika beautiful; says 'Bhabhi sundar hai'