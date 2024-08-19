Disha Parmar’s ethnic ensemble is a masterclass in blending tradition and elegance; Let’s Decode

Disha Parmar, a mother of one, recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress, who has always impressed with her sartorial choices, looked nothing short of regal in a traditional ethnic ensemble. Since her fans are mesmerized with her look, we decided to decode her look. Let's take a look.

On August 18, Disha Parmar uploaded the series of pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "चुपके करे जोह वफ़ा ..ऐसा मेरा यार है …" The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress draped herself in a stunning tissue silk saree that exuded sophistication. With its delicate texture and sheen, the saree was accentuated by a golden edge, adding a touch of luxury to the ensemble.

To create a striking contrast, she paired the saree with a purple blouse adorned with small golden dots. The blouse's golden lining along the edges seamlessly tied the look together, enhancing the overall appeal of the attire.

Check out Disha Parmar's look here:

Disha opted for exquisite kundan jewelry to elevate the regal vibe, which added just the right amount of traditional charm to her look. She wore a golden choker embellished with white clear stones, complemented by delicate green tassels that added a pop of color. Matching studded earrings adorned her ears while a golden stone-studded bracelet graced one of her wrists. A small nose pin further accentuated her traditional look.

Disha's hairstyle was the epitome of classic elegance. Her hair was neatly tied back in a bun adorned with white gajra. This choice of hairstyle not only highlighted the intricate details of her jewelry but also added a timeless charm to her overall appearance.

What truly stood out in Disha's look was her minimalistic approach to makeup. She kept it light yet impactful, with winged eyeliner that defined her eyes, a hint of blush to add warmth to her cheeks, and soft pink lips that complemented the overall palette of her outfit.

In awe of her beauty, Parmar's husband, Rahul Vaidya, dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

In conclusion, Disha Parmar's latest ethnic look is a masterclass, blending tradition with modern elegance. Her choice of a tissue silk saree, paired with striking accessories and understated makeup, creates a look that is both timeless and captivating.

