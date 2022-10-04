EXCLUSIVE: Ali Asgar opens up on being stereotyped in comic roles; 'My previous characters are overlooked'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ali Asgar opened up on being stereotyped in comic roles and shared his thoughts. When asked Ali if he receives only comic role offers and does he feel that he will get a chance to act in another dimension, Ali said, "I'm sure, because definitely, this is weird that our fraternity people think that if he is an actor if any character is assigned to him then he will do it. Now, if I get only comic characters then what is my fault in this? And if I'm not performing well then why am I getting only these characters?"

Ali Asgar is a prominent name in the industry and has been entertaining audiences for a long time now. Over these years, the comedian-actor featured in numerous shows and films and managed to carve a niche for himself. His role of 'Pushpa Nani' in The Kapil Sharma Show, received a tremendous response from the audience, and fans used to eagerly wait to watch him on screens every weekend.

Ali further elaborated and shared, "You know people talk that you do only such characters and you don't do anything else. But I'm not asking them to give me such roles. If I'm doing 50 percent best that is the reason I'm receiving such opportunities. If you don't deliver then no one will offer you work. People should understand whatever work I have done in past be it Kamal from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii or Jeanie Aur Juju or be it in films. All these characters have been overlooked now. Now people are more noticing these cross-dressing characters so that bothers me a little but that is not my fault and at the same time I'm not in a rush."

Sharing about his upcoming projects, Ali revealed, "There are one or two projects in my pipeline now once that is on screens then everyone's perception will change. So this is how the system works. People are little conscious to cast because they think about the actor's image and whether he'll be accepted by the audience or not." He further stated that there is one project, which is in process, and he can't talk about it. Ali also revealed that it is not a comedy and he is waiting for it to go on-screen and is in no rush.

On the professional front, Ali was last seen in the ongoing dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.