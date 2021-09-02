EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla no more: Arshi Khan regrets not meeting him personally for one last time

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. The reports that came out initially stated the cause of death to be a heart attack but the police are yet to confirm anything. Actress Arshi Khan who has been a Sidharth Shukla fan and supporter ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13, stated that it feels like a complete personal loss for her. "I am in a state of shock. My mind is zapped right now," said Arshi.

"Every time I talk about him, I get Goosebumps. I remember having supported him going all out during his tenure in Bigg Boss 13. When he had returned to the show in the 14th season for a bit, I had conveyed how big a fan I had been. To this, I remember he was so warm and had told me that it's just because of the glass wall in between that we couldn't hug each other."

"Life is unpredictable. It is so shocking and I still feel it is just a rumour or a prank. Its really sad, really really sad," Arshi sighed. She further added, "We were to meet so many times but every time something or the other happened and it just didn't materialise. So many coincidences occurred where it would happen that I would leave a club and he would enter the same one, or he would visit a city and I too would land up there but despite all of this we could never meet personally! That will be a big regret of my life!

According to Arshi, everyone who knew Sidharth spoke highly of his talent and professionalism. "Our common circle, our common friends would speak highly of Sidharth and his talent, his professionalism. He was man with a golden heart. Gone too soon! I can't even explain how terrible I am feeling right now," informed Arshi.

Meanwhile, the entire industry has been mourning the loss ever since the news broke out. Actress Pavitra Punia earlier spoke to Pinkvilla, and expressed her shock. "I am shocked! Numb! Words fall short to express what I am going through. The mind is refusing to accept the reality and I don't know what to do and how to react. He was the one who during Bigg Boss 14 made me realise who I am. He was the one who told me that he wanted to see the old Pavitra back in action. I was so proud when I along with Nikki and Eijaz chose him as our captain. I was so proud to have a mentor like him in the show. I am talking to you and I am having Goosebumps. I am still waiting for somebody to call me and tell that it was a prank. Industry has lost a big asset," Pavitra had said.

