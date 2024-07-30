EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Vikas Gupta on Asim Riaz's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy; 'Why are people reacting so much?'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the headlines ever since the news of Asim Riaz getting eliminated from the show flashed. The fans were curiously waiting to catch the episodes and find out the reason behind the same.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss 11 and Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Gupta and asked him about his thoughts on the controversy. Check out what Gupta has to say about the same.

Vikas Gupta on Asim Riaz's controversy from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Vikas Gupta shared his opinion and said, "Asim's conversation about changing cars every four months or having a lot of money could be a possibility or could be nonsense, but why is it our business, and why are people reacting so much? Him considering other contestants losers or not as good as him are his thoughts. So yeah, he has narcissistic traits, but then who is perfect?"

Take a look at a recent promo from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Vikas Gupta added, "Asim is no friend of mine, but if he was thrown out for these reasons, then it's wrong. If he has done something that wasn't shown, it is a different thing altogether."

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan maker concluded, "There is a way for a contestant to exit a show. If he left on his own accord and colors allowed it, It's good. Throwing him out from a reality show for being himself and saying what he believes is the truth is wrong."

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy

After having a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot, Riaz left his cool after losing a stunt. He had an argument with the makers of the show, after which Rohit Shetty announced that Riaz would no longer be a part of the show.

