EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reacts to Asim Riaz's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy; 'Sometimes success goes into people's heads'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has become the talk of the town, all thanks to Asim Riaz's mega controversy in the show. Leg pulling by co-contestants followed by losing a stunt, resulted in Asim Riaz losing his cool and reacting aggressively in front of Rohit Shetty. He was announced to be no longer a part of the show.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Arti Singh who has worked with Asim Riaz closely in Bigg Boss 13 and asked her about the entire controversy. Here's what she has to say.

Arti Singh slams Asim Riaz's actions in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

When asked about Arti Singh's thoughts on why Asim Riaz reacted aggressively during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy, she said, "I feel sometimes success goes into your head and people lose their plots and that seems to have happened in Asim's case. Bhagwan sadhbudi de bas. Dimag theek kare, kyuki jaha se dimag kharab hota hai waha se downfall hona shuru hojaata hai. (May god give him some sense. Because the moment you lose your mind is the time when your downfall begins).

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Talking about the entire incident, Arti Singh shared, "It is very disappointing. I've worked with him but I think success changes a lot of people. I found it quite disappointing. Calling other colleagues losers, I'm sorry he was behaving like one. And why he is behaving like that, I don't know! I found it really absurd. Misbehaving with the makers, the team and even Rohit Sir is not acceptable."

Advertisement

The Waaris actress further added, "I read the comments online wherein people mentioned that he wouldn't have dared to do something like that in front of Salman Khan during Bigg Boss and it is so true. I don't know how Rohit Sir remained calm during the entire incident. Hats off to him. Maybe he has experience of handling many contestants over the years and it was seen in his calm and composed demeanor."

More about Asim Riaz's controversy in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz failed to perform a stunt and claimed that nobody could perform the same. He even challenged to not charge money if someone could perform the stunt. Shetty as a host got offended by his attitude and showed the contestants a video of a stuntman performing the same stunt before rolling the episode.

As Rohit Shetty tried to school Riaz for his behavior, he got agitated and retaliated stating many self-proclaiming statements. He also mentioned that the buzz about the season was only because of his participation and nobody would have bothered about the season if he wasn't a part of the show.

Advertisement

After Riaz walked out of the sets, Rohit Shetty announced that Asim Riaz would not be a part of the show anymore. He added that the show's success has never been because of an individual and has always been the result of teamwork. However, he wished luck to Asim.

Rohit Shetty was appreciated by the contestants present there for the way he handled the situation and dealt with Asim Riaz.

Apart from Asim Riaz, the show has popular celebrities like Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz's controversy; 'Rohit sir will never...'