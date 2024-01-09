EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother on Ankita Lokhande; 'Woh sab bhulakar ladne tayyar rehti hai'

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to have the most awaited twist. The family week! The family week is always quite anticipated in a show like Bigg Boss where contestants live far away from their loved ones with zero contact with them.

In the upcoming family week in Bigg Boss 17, married couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers will be entering the house. The mothers are going to stay over for a night. Post coming out of the show, Pinkvilla had a chat with Ranjana Jain and she spoke at length about her son and daughter-in-law.

Ranjana Jain on Ankita Lokhande throwing a slipper at Vicky Jain

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana spoke at length about the equation between her son and his wife Ankita Lokhande. On being asked about the slipper incident, Ranjana mentioned that Vicky-Ankita told them that it was all in the fun zone and wasn't serious. She condemned this way of behavior of a wife for her husband and said, "Aisi masti achi nahi lagti, maarne peetne ki. Pati ko chappal maar do, pillow maar do, fek do usse, yeh kya baat hai." (I don't understand this kind of fun. Beat your husband with a slipper, a pillow, throw him, what is this?)

Have a look at the full interview of Vicky Jain's mother here

Ranjana Jain defends Vicky's slap gesture

When asked about Vicky's slap gesture for Ankita Lokhande, Mrs.Jain maintained that it was shown differently. She stated that Vicky was pissed with Ankita's constant interference and that's why he angrily get out of the blanket, however, the promo was cut in a way that it looked like he was about to hit her.

Advertisement

Ranjana Jain on her thoughts for Ankita

She said, "Ankita ko yeh bolna hai ki tum apne shabdo ko sudharo, pati ki izzat karna seekho. Tum kis parivaar mey ho, kis ladke se tumhari shaadi hui hai, yeh mat bhul jao. Lekin woh sab bhula kar ladne tyaar khadi rehti hai."

(I want to tell Ankita that she should choose her words wisely and start respecting her husband. She should not forget about the family that she's married into. But she forgets everything and is ready to fight every time).

Furthermore, she also mentioned that they didn't support Vicky's marriage with Ankita. It was he who wanted to get married to her and he will sort things out once they're out of the show.

ALSO READ: Anurag Dobhal reveals ordeals post eviction from Bigg Boss 17; 'sat inside a cupboard, wanted to stay aloof