Charu Asopa is currently busy portraying a meaty role in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the talented actress spoke at length about managing shoots along with being a single parent to a two-year-old baby girl, Ziana, and more.

Charu Asopa on fighting a mom's guilt

The Karn Sangini actress said, "A mother's guilt is always there and not just for me guess it is with everyone. A working mother always feels that she didn't manage enough time for their kids; the same goes for me. But, I also consciously make it a point to be there for my little one right after shoot or in between shoots, at times..."

She added, "Every free time of mine is with her so as much as the guilt is there I also know am always there for her and she knows about the same; The feeling of security she has when she sees me, what I see in her eyes, is my biggest reward."

Have a look at Charu Asopa's interesting Instagram reel here-

Charu Asopa on her current sphere of life

She said, "Been busy with my shoot and the little one. It's been hectic because I have not managed to do anything or be anywhere besides work and Ziana. She has also begun school so she gets to mingle with a lot of friends and make new ones."

She added, "I am just back from Jaipur where I went to visit my brother and sister-in-law and also managed to spend a quiet birthday with them...Ziana was not too well and I trust a lot of doctors in Rajasthan so took this opportunity to show her to a doctor there and get some peace of mind."

Advertisement

Charu Asopa on Ziana's school and learning new things

Charu Asopa said, "She has begun school and that keeps her busy she enjoys her time there; makes new friends, and meets new people. It's such a pleasure. As a mother, to witness her take her first steps to now entering school, feels nothing less of surreal. I feel blessed."

She added, "Every day, she learns something new. She is in that stage currently. She is a fast learner and she loves to understand and know new things. She is an inquisitive child and I love that about her.."

Charu Asopa on doing multiple projects on TV and OTT

The Jiji Maa actress said, "I am far too busy with my shoot for this show currently. The show has been revamped so I don't think beyond this show and my YouTube I can manage anything much...it will be a huge challenge if I do... but never say never..."

Charu Asopa on managing shoot and her YouTube channel

The Baal Veer actress said, "It is quite difficult... While the shoot is on, I cannot manage YouTube videos. I have been receiving a lot of messages from my fans and viewers complaining that videos are not coming in regularly and that they are waiting for a new video. Sometimes I shoot but can't edit and other times, I can't manage to shoot at all... I don't want to dishearten my fans hence am trying my very best to manage all."

Charu Asopa on her preference between acting and vlogging

She said, "That's never going to be a choice for me. Whatever I am is because of being an actor and everything else has followed... The love I get is because of the actor that I am. Vlogging is a merit to my folio and I am ever thankful. Acting can never be replaced ever."

Charu Asopa has many other projects like Fire and Ice, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her credit.