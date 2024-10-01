7 South Indian blouse designs inspired by celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sobhita Dhulipala and more that will steal the show

For quite some time already, South Indian blouse designs have been widely renowned for their delicate artistry, rich materials, and their capacity to enhance the appearance of an ordinary saree. Whether it is a traditional wedding, a festive occasion, or any special moment, the blouse is an important part of enhancing the sarees worn.

In this article, we provide you with seven South Indian styled blouse designs inspired by celebs that will help you enhance your saree look while incorporating modern touches to the traditional designs.

Top 7 South Indian blouse designs

1.Embellished blouse with South Indian Saree

Embellished South Indian blouse designs, like Tamannaah Bhatia’s, are renowned for their elegance. They often feature intricate zardozi, beadwork, mirrors, and pearls. These blouses are commonly paired with rich silk sarees, such as Kanjeevaram, and showcase motifs such as peacocks and temple designs. Zardozi work, using gold or silver threads, adds a regal touch to the sleeves and neckline, making these blouses perfect for weddings and grand occasions. The intricate detailing brings a sense of opulence and traditional charm to any saree ensemble.

2.Blouse with borders

South Indian blouse designs with borders, like Sobhita Dhulipala’s, feature intricate designs of zari work, temple designs, as well as thread work along the sleeves, back, and neckline. These designs are perfectly tailored for Kanjeevaram and silk sarees. The border accents bring a classic style that is suitable for occasions such as weddings and festivals. Complete the look with a heavily embroidered silk sari and antique temple jewelry, like jhumkas or even several strings of necklaces. A very sleek hairstyle should be sported to draw attention to the exquisite borders of the blouse.

3.Solid color blouse

A solid color blouse paired with a South Indian saree like Mrunal Thakur’s offers a minimalist yet elegant look, allowing the saree's intricate details to shine. This combination works especially well with richly woven silk sarees like Kanjeevaram, where the blouse's simplicity contrasts beautifully with the saree's heavy borders and pallu. Choose a solid blouse in a contrasting or complementary hue to the saree. Pair with traditional jewelry, such as gold jhumkas or a temple necklace, and style your hair in a sleek bun or braid to create a balanced, sophisticated look.

4.Blouse design in contrasting color

A blouse that does not match the saree, for example, wearing the blue blouse with the red saree, makes the blouse and the individual wearing it more appealing. Such contrasts are appreciated for both the blouse and saree, which makes the combination striking and attractive. For instance, Rashmika's outfit consists of a blue blouse and a red saree, and both colors beautifully complement each other while adding a modern touch to the ethnic wear.

One can wear a plain or slightly embroidered blue blouse with a heavy border or embroidery work to match with the red sari. Gold temple jewelry, such as heavy bangles and ear tops, is paired along with a bun hairstyle decorated with flowers to achieve a suitable and celebratory look.

5.A patterned blouse

A patterned blouse with lace details and borders is a versatile choice that complements both South Indian sarees and half sarees. The intricate lace details add a contemporary touch while retaining traditional charm, making it perfect for festive occasions and weddings. You can pair lace-patterned blouses with contrasting or complementary silk sarees or half sarees. Accessorize with traditional jewelry like a statement necklace or jhumkas and a stack of bangles like Aditi Rao Hydari. You can style your hair in soft waves or a bun, adorned with fresh flowers to highlight the blouse.

6.Backless blouse

Backless South Indian blouses, like Pooja Hegde's, offer a bold and glamorous twist to traditional attire. They often feature intricate embellishments that pair beautifully with elegant sarees for festive occasions and weddings. The open back design enhances the silhouette and allows for creative styling of accessories, such as back necklaces. You can pair the blouse with a woven silk saree or kanjeevaram saree and add some gajras to your hair for a more traditional look.

7.Co-ordinated blouse

To style a coordinated South Indian blouse with a saree like Mouni Roy, one should decide on the blouse that blends well with the saree fabric as well as color. Opt for traditional designs like high neck, round neck, boat neck, or deeper back to create sophistication. For a really classy look and feel, choose fabrics like silk, brocades with zari work, embroidery, or mirror work.

Pair the ensemble with bold accessories such as jhumkas and a necklace of the same color to complete the look. Finally, accessorize with a well-arranged saree and a good hairdo like a bun with some flowers, which will give a sophisticated look.

South Indian blouse designs can offer an exciting range of styles that cater to women's preferences, whether you wear something traditional or modern. By experimenting with these blouse designs, one can bring out the best in your saree, making a fashionable appearance.