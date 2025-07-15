WATCH: Shilpa Shetty scolds pap and says 'Muje tera muu dekhna hai', here's what happened on Super Dancer Chapter 5 sets

Super Dancer Chapter 5 shooting is going on in full swing as the show is set to release this weekend. Today, judge Shilpa Shetty was clicked on the sets in a gorgeous costume as she arrived to shoot for the episode. However, before entering the main set, she had a brief interaction with the paparazzi who were waiting outside to click her pictures. This interaction has been going viral as the actress can be seen lightly scolding a paparazzi for consuming tobacco.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty scolds pap

On Super Dancer Chapter 5 sets, Shilpa Shetty is seen decked up in a gorgeous pink Rajasthani lehenga. Before entering the sets, she catches a paparazzi and walks towards him. She first searches for him, and when she sees him, she tells the pap, "Tu aa idhar (You come here)."

Watch Shilpa Shetty's interaction with media here-

Shetty then stresses, "Nahi, muje tera muu dekhna hai (No, I want to see your mouth)." The pap covered his mouth with his hand, but Shilpa asked him to show. The pap informed Shilpa that he had stopped consuming tobacco, whereas his fellow mates teased him. They were seen telling Shilpa that he eats tobacco and has it in his bag. Shilpa laughs, thinking how everyone is pulling his leg.

Before leaving, she again warns the pap not to eat tobacco and says, "Khana band kar (stop eating)." This isn't the first time the actress has been seen having fun interactions with the media.

Advertisement

Along with Shilpa Shetty, Super Dancer Chapter 5 will also be judged by Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. It will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi. The makers have released many promos offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episodes.

The 5th season of the dance reality show will premiere from July 19 onwards and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. The show will be available to watch on the channel's digital platform, Sony LIV, anytime.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 5 returns with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Marzi Pestonji; here's when and where you can watch