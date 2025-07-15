Who is Yogita Bihani? Meet Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann’s GF who started as sales manager, acted in The Kerala Story and…

Archana Puran Singh and her entire family, including her 2 sons and husband Parmeet Sethi, have been entertaining us through her vlogs. Well, her son, Aaryamann, also started his own channel a while back and recently made headlines with his latest vlog. In the video, he soft-launched his girlfriend, Yogita Bihani, who is well-known for her role in The Kerala Story.

Advertisement

Let us take you through the life of the actress who is currently ruling the hearts of Archana and Parmeet’s son Aaryamann.

Yogita Bihani’s education and corporate career

Yogita Bihani was born on August 7, 1995, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. She was brought up in Delhi in a Marwari family. She completed her schooling in 2012 and subsequently earned a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science. After this, she began her career, which was far from acting. The actress started working at a Delhi startup, Redfoodie.

She then worked at Pratham Education Foundation and later shifted to Trilyo as Sales and Operations Manager until 2018.

Yogita Bihani’s entry in modelling

In 2018, Yogita Bihani contested in Femina Miss India Rajasthan and finished in the top 3. She then featured in ads for several big brands and became a well-known face in the modeling world.

Yogita Bihani’s television debut

Her most significant career break came her way in 2018 when she was approached to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Dil Hi Toh Hai opposite Karan Kundrra. It was a hit and ran for 3 seasons.

Advertisement

Yogita Bihani’s transition to Bollywood

She started her movie career with a supporting role in Netflix’s AK vs AK. Then came her big-screen debut with Vikram Vedha in 2022, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. In 2023, a film emerged that catapulted her to stardom: The Kerala Story.

Yogita Bihani’s relationship with Aaryamann Sethi

Aaryamann Sethi, in his latest vlog, traveled to Hyderabad to surprise his girlfriend, Yogita, who was shooting there. Confirming the status, Yogita stated, “Yes, we are dating. I wasn’t expecting it to come out in the open so soon.”

It is quite early to talk about their relationship now, but we only hope the best for these two.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home: Inside PICS of his luxurious and spacious abode worth over Rs 15 crore