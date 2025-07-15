Dipika Kakar undergoes mammography test after stage 2 liver cancer surgery, recalls having 'lymph nodes in left breast'

Dipika Kakar's fluctuating health condition has been in the news ever since 2025 began. From exiting Celebrity MasterChef due to her hand injury to later being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, her health has gone through several ups and downs.

Recently, as she completed 1.5 months to her liver cancer surgery, she underwent a Mammography test and revealed the reason for doing it.

Dipika Kakar reveals why she underwent mammography test

In her new vlog, Dipika Kakar emphasised how her health has been fluctuating since January 2025, when she was doing Celebrity MasterChef and suffered pain in her left shoulder.

Dipika added, "Uss waqt bhi kuch samaj nahi paa rahe the. Par pehla joh diagnosis tha voh tha ki lymph nodes hai left breast area mei the. Tab aisa laga tha ki shayad ye reason ho sakta hai (At that time, it was difficult to understand. But the first diagnosis revealed that there are lymph nodes in the left breast area. That time I thought this might be the reason)."

Further, she said, "Second diagnosis joh tha voh ye tha ki left muscle mei injury hui hai (Second diagnosis it was revealed that there is an injury in the left muscle)."

Dipika added that back then, when they did mammography and discovered the lymph nodes, the doctor had asked them to get one more mammography done after 3 months. She mentioned how, because of the stage 3 liver cancer diagnosis, her surgery and her recovery, her time to get the mammography done exceeded 3 months.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor said, "Suddenly Ruhaan ko wean off kiya. Bhale maine tablets li thi suppress karne milk ko par voh halka thoda maine feel kiya ki thoda pain ho rha hai. Aisa lagta hai koi bhi risk nahi lena hai, pehle hi jaake karwalo (Suddenly I weaned off Ruhaan. Even though I had taken tablets to suppress the milk, I still felt that there was pain. I thought of taking no risk and to get the test done)."

Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that mammography has been done, and the results are fine. He even disclosed that the lymph nodes have thankfully disappeared on their own.

Dipika further disclosed that when they did the mammography in January 2025, the size of the lymph nodes had increased. She said that the lymph nodes are now normal.

For the uninformed, Mammography is a specialized medical imaging technique using low-dose X-rays to examine the breast tissue for early detection of breast cancer and other breast diseases.

