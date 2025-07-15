Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home: Inside PICS of his luxurious and spacious abode worth over Rs 15 crore

Kapil Sharma, an ace comedian and actor, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has carved a special space in the hearts of the audience. He has had a flourishing career, which has enabled him to lead an extravagant lifestyle.

From living in police quarters to owning a flat in Mumbai and a luxurious farmhouse in Punjab, Kapil's journey has been inspiring. In Mumbai, he owns a lavish apartment in one of the city's most upscale areas. Let us take you on a virtual tour of Kapil Sharma's home.

Inside Kapil Sharma's Mumbai house

Kapil owns a lavish apartment in DLH Enclave, Andheri West, and his house number is 333 and is called Shantivan. His apartment is located on the 9th floor of the building, where he lives with his mother, his wife, Ginni Chatrath, and their two children. The area is counted as one of the premium localities in the western suburbs of Mumbai. According to CA knowledge, Kapil purchased his apartment in 2012 for Rs. 8 crore.

Reportedly, the current cost of Kapil Sharma's expansive abode is over Rs 15 crore. Kapil Sharma's residence has been beautifully designed and is filled with modern-day artefacts and fixtures alongside metallic hues in certain specific locations.

Living room

Kapil Sharma's living room is a spacious area featuring a sleek combination of white and grey interiors. The ceiling is well-crafted, adorned with elegant chandeliers. The room includes a large dining table surrounded by comfortable grey and white chairs, set upon a wooden floor.

One side of the room is painted grey with textured accents. A uniquely designed bookshelf adds character to the space, while a corner is filled with children's toys. Meanwhile, the white sofa set is placed on a grey carpet, creating a cozy atmosphere.

View from Kapil Sharma's Balcony

At present, Kapil Sharma is seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show. The Great Indian Kapil Show's third season premiered on Netflix on June 21, 2025. So far, several prominent actors from the entertainment industry, renowned cricketers, and an international rapper have graced the show.

Featuring Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the hit comedy show's new episodes air every Saturday at 8 PM.

