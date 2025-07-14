Sambhavna Seth BLAMES doctor for her IVF miscarriage: 'Heartbeat rukh gayi 15 din pehle...'

Sambhavna Seth is one of the renowned personalities of the Television world. She became a well-known name after her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2. In December last year, the actress courageously shared heartbreaking news with her fans about her miscarriage. Now, while speaking to Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna recalled the heartwrenching loss of her baby in the first trimester and accused the doctor of neglecting warnings.

Sambhavna Seth remembers heartbreaking miscarriage

On Gauahar Khan's podcast, Sambhavna Seth opened up about her life tragedies. She recalled losing her father, whom she was very close to and her mother being bedridden for 5 years before passing away.

Further, she opened up about her IVF failure and said, "Mere IVFs fail hote gaye. Muje abb yaad bhi nahi aa rha ki kitne IVFs karaye 6 karaye ya 7 karaye. Voh fail hote gaye (My IVFs started failing. Now I don't even remember how much IVFs I did. Did 6 to 7. That kept failing)."

Sambhavna Seth talked about the emotional toll of IVF, highlighting how many people underestimate the process, thinking it's just about an injection. She spoke candidly about the heartbreak involved, especially when compounded by the loss of her mother and, subsequently, her 19-year-old pet amidst her IVF struggles.

She mentioned being elated after learning about her pregnancy and how she prepared a photo shoot to announce the pregnancy on social media. The Bigg Boss 7 fame had plans to announce the pregnancy as they had completed first trimester.

She said, "Mere 2-3 scans ho gaye the kyuki beech mei bleeding bhi kaafi baar ho gayi thi. But jab bhi scans hue voh sab bohot acha aaya. But jab main scan tha, hume main scan mei pata hi tha sab kuch thik hi hoga (I already had quite a few scans — two-three — because in between there was quite a bit of bleeding. But whenever the scans were done, everything came out very good. In the main scan, we thought everything would be fine)."

Seth remembered that before, too, she experienced heavy bleeding, but still, the scans were fine. Sambhavna continued, "15 din pehle se meri tabiyat kharab ho rahi thi. I was telling the doctor. Doctors said it's your arthritis problem. But my arthritis doctor told me, 'No, Sambhavna. It's not arthritis. It's a sign of miscarriage."

She mentioned that the doctor she visited for check-ups and scans told her it was arthritis. Sambhavna said, "Kisko mai wrong bolu?"

She repeatedly urged the doctor for a pre-genetic test of the embryo, but the doctor assured her that the quality is good and she doesn't need it. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 revealed, "Aap doctor ki baato mai aa jaate ho. "

Later, when Sambhavna did a pre-genetic test, she discovered that it was an abnormal embryo. She said, "Voh joh grow ho rha tha, voh neck se rukh gaya. Uski neck se growth rukh gayi. Heartbeat rukh gayi 15 din pehle, and it was inside me (The baby was growing through the neck. The growth stopped. Heartbeat stopped 15 days ago, and it was inside me)."

Further, after the heartbreaking miscarriage, Sambhavna recalled visiting the doctor who called it "unfortunate." She mentioned how the doctor pointed out her anxiety, arthritis problems instead of accepting her negligence of not doing the pre-genetic test of the embryo.

This is the first time the actress has spoken candidly about the heartbreaking experience to raise awareness.

