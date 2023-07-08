EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh REVEALS why she left law, shares future plans

Ayesha Singh, who rose to fame with the television show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, made homes in most hearts through her acting abilities. The actress played the character of Sai for two and a half years and has now taken an exit from the show. The serial has taken a leap of 20 years with Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and Bhavika Sharma in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla got exclusively in touch with Ayesha to know her plans during her free time and further plans.

What do you aim to do during this break time, which you've taken almost after 3 years?

I am thinking of spending some time with my family and relaxing. At the same time, I want to work on myself and I'll start shortlisting more opportunities, do more meetings, start seeing new ventures, see what's there, and then finalise something. I hope it happens soon.

How did a law student switch paths to acting?

I always wanted to be an entertainer. I just didn't know what exactly I would do, and is it my forte or not. Growing up, everyone around me was studying, somebody was doing medicine, and somebody was becoming an engineer. My bade papa and grandfather were a lawyer. So, everybody was working, and I come from that background where you study and do a job. I started my law study but I somewhere had that feeling that I want to be in the entertainment industry but exactly how I did not know. I never wanted to do a desk job for sure.

Is there anything in the pipeline or do you plan on enjoying the me-time?

I want to have that me-time because it is after 2 and a half years of continuous work and no holiday but my me-time won't last for long because I love working, I love my job, and I would start shortlisting my other projects that are there on the table. As of now, there is nothing in the pipeline except for a couple of photoshoots. I think by the end of the month I should decide what I have to do but nothing as of yet and of course, my me-time.

