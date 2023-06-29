Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's everything you need to know about Shakti Arora's character Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making waves with its unexpected plot twists. The show recently underwent a generation leap, resulting in the departure of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, the lead actors of the daily soap. Stepping in to take on the lead roles are Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. Bhavika will portray the character of Savi, the daughter of Virat and Sai. Meanwhile, Shakti Arora will bring life to the character of Ishaan, the male lead in the series.

Details of Shakti Arora's character Ishaan:

According to the India Forum report, Shakti Arora is set to portray the character of Ishaan, a professor who stands out from the conventional norms. Ishaan is the owner of several institutes called 'Bhosale Institutes'. Unlike the current education system that emphasizes grades and percentages, Ishaan believes in the potential of individuals and pursues excellence rather than mere success. He aims to expand his business and is passionate about his approach.

Update on Bhavika Sharma:

Bhavika Sharma will be seen following her father's steps to become a police officer. On the other hand, Sai and Virat's son Vinayak will become a doctor. In the new promo, which was introduced by the veteran actress Rekha, we see that Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, loves some other girl, but he has to marry Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma. Savi will be exactly like her mother and she will also choose responsibility over her love.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated the hearts of Indian television viewers, becoming one of the most beloved shows on the small screen. The series premiered on October 5, 2020, and has since become a favorite among audiences as a daily soap. Initially, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolved around a love triangle involving Sai (portrayed by Ayesha Singh), Virat (portrayed by Neil Bhatt), and Patralekha (portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma). Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

