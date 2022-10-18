EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Debina Bonnerjee talks about expectations piling up for her delayed pregnancy
Debina Bonnerjee is a popular TV actress. She is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and the duo have been together for more than 10 years now. The duo had been trying for parenthood for the last five years, and finally, they were blessed with a baby girl in 2022. Debina Bonnerjee had been vocal about her journey of pregnancy and regularly shared posts on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared about the societal pressure she faced when she was trying to conceive.
On being asked about the period when Debina was trying to conceive
Ramayan actress shared, “Nobody knew what was going on in my life, so it was not very hurtful. Only you know what was going on, what was happening and it was a step-by-step process, you know your body, but the opinion of people sounds like a pressure.”
Expectations from people
The actress shared there are a lot of expectations from the people who are around you. She shared, “People unknowingly and out of love start expecting from you. They do not know the situation you are going through, that you are trying but it’s not happening.” She added, “The expectation from faceless people, fans, family to your immediate relatives, piles up and makes it very heavy.” Debina shared that it felt like a failure and seemed like something is not right.
Gurmeet Choudhary’s constant support
Debina Bonnerjee shared, “Guru was very protective about me, he would see me break down and was there for me. When need be, he becomes the rock.” She shared that she was an emotional wreck during the phase and was unable to pick herself. Seeing her like this, Gurmeet told her to not go forward with the process of IVF and that he wanted her to be comfortable. She shared that at those moments she felt, “He is so good, he is just concerned about me, my feelings and my difficulties, and just wants us to be happy.”
