EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor to appear as special guest; will share stage with Malaika Arora

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show started off with a bang and witnessed a shocking elimination last week as actor Aamir Ali was evicted from the show. In the upcoming episodes, the show will witness its first guest judge of the season.

Boney Kapoor to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a guest

As per our highly placed sources, popular Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is all set to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Kapoor will be the first guest judge on the show. This will be the first time that Boney Kapoor will share the stage with Malaika Arora. Malaika is rumored to be dating Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood personality. He is known for projects like Hum Paanch, Woh Saath Din, Mr India, and Mom among others. His kids Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor are popular celebrities. It will be interesting to see Boney Kapoor's camaraderie with his son Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is currently in its eleventh season. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi while it is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The contestants on the show consist of popular faces from the industry like Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Urvashi Dholakia, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Rajiv Thakur, Shiv Thakare, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanisha Mukerji and Sreerama Chandra.

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan's disagreement on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In a recent promo shared by Sony TV, judges Farah Khan and Malaika Arora had a disagreement regarding Urvashi Dholakia's performance. While Farah stated that Urvashi's performance was a little disappointing, Malaika had a completely different opinion as she felt Urvashi danced well during the performance. Farah further added that she thinks Malaika and she have watched two different acts. After the judges' comments, Urvashi Dholakia was seen getting emotional.

